Biden to hold ‘Unity’ Summit Against Hate Violence

Wilmington, Del. (AP) – President Joe Biden Next month the White House will host a summit on countering hate violence In the US, he is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the nation’s soul.”

The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, which will highlight the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 black men were killed At a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in May, it aims to address hate-driven violence In cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh, and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

“As President Biden said in Buffalo after the horrific mass shooting earlier this year, ‘we must all join this great cause of America in the battle for our nation’s soul,'” press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The United We Stand Summit provides an important opportunity for Americans of all races, religions, regions, political affiliations and walks of life to take up that cause together.”

Advertisement

Biden will deliver a keynote speech at the gathering, which will include civil rights groups, faith leaders, business executives, law enforcement, anti-gun violence advocates, former members of violent hate groups, victims of terrorist violence and cultural figures, the White House said. . The White House emphasized the need to bring together Democrats and Republicans, as well as political leaders at the federal, state and local levels, to unite against hate violence.

Hate Crimes Hate crimes accused in Sacramento Asian women’s robberies Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash Afghan man charged with killing two Muslims in Albuquerque Salon shooting suspect charged with anti-Asian hate crime

Biden, a Democrat, often cited the 2017 white supremacy protest. In Charlottesville, Virginia, bringing him out of political retirement to challenge then-President Donald Trump In 2020. He promised during that campaign to work to bridge political and social divisions and promote national unity, but fulfilling that cause is a work in progress.

Cindy Benavides, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said the summit emerged after the Buffalo massacre because her organization, along with the Anti-Defamation League, the National Action Network and other groups, wanted to pressure the Biden administration. Terrorist threats must be tackled more directly.

Advertisement

“As civil rights organizations, as social justice organizations, we fight against this every day, and we certainly want to recognize that government needs a leading role in addressing right-wing extremism,” she said.

The White House has not detailed the lineup of speakers or participants, saying it will come closer to the event. It also doesn’t preview specific policy announcements made by Biden. Officials noted that Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act last year And the country’s first release National Strategy to Counter Domestic Terrorism .

Benavides said holding the Biden summit would help galvanize the country to address threats of hate-motivated violence, but said she hoped “long-term solutions” would emerge from the summit.

Advertisement

“What’s important to us is addressing mental health, gun control reform, misinformation, disinformation and misinformation,” she said. “We want policy makers to focus on common sense solutions so we don’t see this kind of violence in our communities. We want to see the implementation of violence reduction policies.

___

Follow AP’s hate crimes coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/hate-crimes .