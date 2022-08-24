Biden to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt and extend payment pause: LIVE UPDATES

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 to all other borrowers.

Biden, who spelled out his plans in a tweet, is expected to provide more details at 2:15 p.m. EDT.

The long-anticipated move will be accompanied by an extension of the federal student loan repayment pause through January.

Here’s what we know:

How Many Americans Have Student Loan Debt? Up to 43 million borrowers are set to get some form of relief. About 20 million will have their balances completely cancelled.

Up to 43 million borrowers are set to get some form of relief. About 20 million will have their balances completely cancelled. What are the details: Debt forgiveness will only be available to households with incomes below $125,000 and earning $250,000 or less, Outline of the scheme provided by the Department of Education.

Debt forgiveness will only be available to households with incomes below $125,000 and earning $250,000 or less, Outline of the scheme provided by the Department of Education. Inflation Watch: Corporate America has had a mixed reaction to the president’s plan. Some economists have said the waiver could fuel inflation and put pressure on the value of the dollar — a concern the White House has dismissed.

What did borrowers do during the freeze?:Paid off debt, built a house, put food on the table

White House defies inflation threat by canceling student debt

The White House is pushing back on economists’ concerns that President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation plan could raise inflation.

Democratic economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have argued that putting billions more in the pockets of Americans will not collectively have to pay for the government to boost demand and further fuel 40-year high inflation.

But a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the plans said the government’s resumption of debt payments — after an extended moratorium ends Dec. 31 — and additional targeted savings for low-income Pell Grant recipients would “largely offset” each other. .

“The combined effect of those two actions could be neutral or deflationary,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, shared a similar view.

“With the President’s plan for student loan relief, it is clear that the impact on growth and inflation in 2023 will be negligible,” Zandi said in a tweet. “Ending the moratorium will weigh on growth and inflation, while debt waivers will support them. The net is mostly a wash.”

– Joey Garrison

Who has student loans?

According to the Department of Education, about 90% of those who receive relief, and those who are not in school, earn less than $75,000 a year.

Among eligible borrowers, 21% are 25 or older and nearly half are between the ages of 26 and 39. More than a third are over 40, with 5% being senior citizens.

– Chris Quintana

Markets and corporate America view Biden plan with caution, as inflation spectrum looms

Corporations and the broader market have mixed reactions to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Supporters of the move see it as a smart way to give consumers more money to buy homes and goods. Other market watchers are concerned that investors will see negative stock portfolios if the economy shrinks in response to deleveraging.

If the amnesty spurs more inflation, it could also put pressure on the value of the dollar. The Brookings Institution has calculated that a $10,000 recovery would add up to clearing a larger debt than the combined social safety net, including WIC, SNAP and the federal school lunch plan.

– Riley Gutierrez McDermid

Future payments may be cut in half for low- and middle-income earners

The Department of Education is proposing to halve the monthly payment for some borrowers from 10% to 5% of discretionary income — the amount borrowers have to pay each month on their undergraduate loans. The proposal would also increase the amount of income considered “discretionary” — meaning it is protected from being used to repay loans.

For some types of loan repayment plans, the balance will be forgiven after 10 years of repayments instead of 20. And, the policy will cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest in full, so the loan balance won’t increase if the borrower is making the required payments.

The proposal will be published in the Federal Register in the near future and will be open for comments for 30 days.

– Nirvi Shah

Republicans attack Biden’s plan

Congressional Republicans attacked President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans as a gift to the left wing of the Democratic Party.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Biden’s plan a “debt transfer scam,” alleging that Americans who have already paid off their debts would be forced to foot the bill for forgiven loans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described the move as a “slap in the face” for Americans who chose not to go to college or had already paid off their debt.

“This is a consistent thread that connects the Democrats’ policies: taking money from working families and buying power and redistributing it to their favorite cronies.”

Senator John Barrasso, R-Y., chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, called the move “an affront to every American who has followed the rules and worked hard to responsibly pay off their debt.”

“Once again, the Biden administration is selling out working families to appease the left wing of the Democrat Party,” Barrasso said in a statement.

The Republican National Committee said the decision would immediately increase inflation while costing taxpayers $300 billion.

– Maureen Gropp and Ella Lee

Biden’s move was applauded by Democrats who wanted more

Two top Democrats, who pushed for loan forgiveness even more than President Joe Biden, praised his decision.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. And Sen. “With the flick of a pen, President Biden has taken a giant step forward in addressing the student debt crisis by canceling significant amounts of student debt for millions of borrowers,” Elizabeth said. Warren, D-Mass., said in a joint statement.

The pair added, however, that they would continue to push for more relief.

“Make no mistake, the work — our work — will continue as we pursue every available avenue to address the student debt crisis, help close the racial wealth gap for borrowers, and grow our economy,” they said.

Both wanted at least $50,000 in loan forgiveness.

– Maureen Gropp

Education Department: Millions of borrowers will have their student loans automatically forgiven

The Education Department said about 8 million borrowers are likely to have their loans automatically forgiven because the agency already has information about their income.

More details will follow in the next few weeks.

Other borrowers must apply for loan forgiveness, and applications will be available “no later than” when the freeze on student loan payments ends later this year.

– Chris Quintana

Biden will detail the student loan relief program at 2:15 pm EDT

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 2:15 pm ET detailing his student loan relief plan.

In a tweet, Biden said he intends to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers. The President is also extending the moratorium on loan repayment till December 31.

– She reads

Biden to cancel $20,000 in student loans for Pell Grant recipients, $10,000 for other borrowers

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 to all other borrowers.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” the president wrote in a tweet.

According to the outline of the President’s plan, debt forgiveness would be available only to borrowers with incomes below $125,000 and households earning $250,000 or less. The President is also extending the moratorium on loan repayment till December 31.

Biden is also expected to cut monthly payments in half for undergraduate borrowers.

Pell Grants are awards given to low-income students to help cover the cost of their college expenses. The award varies, but the maximum is currently set at $6,895 for the 2022-23 academic year. Pell Grants are often used by students of color.

Additional relief for Pell Grant recipients could be a popular inclusion for the NAACP, unions and other progressive groups that have pushed Biden to offer more than $10,000 in debt relief, a figure Biden campaigned on.

– Joey Garrison, Chris Quintana and Rebecca Morin

An unprecedented move

The mass cancellation of student loans would be unprecedented in the nation’s history of student debt — but the student loan landscape has seen little precedent for more than two and a half years.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, then-President Donald Trump halted student loan payments, set interest rates at zero percent and halted efforts to collect overdue debt. Both Trump and Biden extended the moratorium several times. The most recent extension was April 6, less than 30 days before payments began in May. It was due to expire on August 31 with some borrowers Receipt of notice which was subsequently withdrawn Regarding payments resuming from 1 September.

One thing weighing on the administration is the impact of loan waivers on inflation. A democratic economist Larry Summers repeated his warnings this week That eliminating student loan debt will make inflation worse.

Americans are divided:Regarding whether student loan forgiveness is reasonable for students without a college degree.

The administration has already erased about $32 billion in student debt for 1.6 million borrowers by expanding eligibility requirements for already existing relief programs. It clears the debt of people who attend predatory colleges and are permanently disabled. It also canceled more than $10 billion in student debt for people working in the public sector.

Biden’s latest plans mean forgiving billions more For millions of borrowers in student loan debt, eclipses the administration’s past actions. Yet millions of Americans will be left with student loan debt, especially those pursuing advanced degrees or who had little financial support from their families or scholarships to pay for college.

What will it cost to forgive student loans?

It is not clear how far the plan will go or what it will cost. An analysis It found that forgiving $10,000 per borrower would wipe out $321 billion in student loan debt and completely wipe out the debt of about a third of borrowers, or about 12 million people. other This week found that federal college student loan debt forgiveness will cost between $300 billion and $980 billion over 10 years, depending on how the program is rolled out.

An analysis of student debt by Mark Kantrowitz, who has written several books about student financial aid, estimates debt forgiveness for those who owe $10,000 or less and earn less than $125,000 a year. It will cost about $46 billion and cover 23.5% of borrowers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Progressives, led by Ayanna Pressley, have repeatedly called on the administration to cancel the $50,000 per borrower debt. But the top conservative on the education committees, Sen. Richard Burr and Rep. Virginia Foxx has questioned the Department of Education’s authority to freeze student loan payments and discharge debt.