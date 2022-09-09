New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden said on Friday that he will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II , Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the beloved face of her country and its source of strength for seven decades, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She is 96 years old.

Before boarding Air Force One in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, the president was asked if he would attend the Queen’s funeral.

“Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet, but I will go,” Biden told reporters.

Biden said he has not yet spoken to King Charles.

“I know him. I haven’t talked to him,” Biden said. “I haven’t called him yet.”

Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her a “statesman of unparalleled dignity and steadfastness” who deepened the alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom, and whose “legacy will be large.”

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” Bidens said.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a statesman of unparalleled dignity and stability who fostered an unshakable alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” they continued.

Biden said he first met the Queen in 1982 when he traveled to the United Kingdom as part of a Senate delegation. The Bidens met the queen last summer during their first overseas trip as president and first lady.

The queen “charmed us with her wit, moved us with her grace and generously shared her wisdom with us,” Bidens said.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Queen died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will be at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said.

Before becoming a monarchy, her husband Prince Philip spent more than seven decades supporting the Queen. Duke of Edinburgh, A long-serving wife in Britain, Died in April 2021 aged 99. Elizabeth and Philip have been married for more than 70 years and have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The former became Prince Charles King of England After his mother’s death.

King Charles III, according to British succession laws, ascended the throne immediately after his mother’s death. Soon after, he issued his first proclamation as king.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all my family members,” the king said. “We deeply mourn the passing away of an esteemed sovereign and much-loved mother.”

“I know her loss will be deeply felt by countless people across the country, across the states and the Commonwealth and around the world,” King continued. “At this time of mourning and change, my family and I take comfort in our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen is so widely held.”

