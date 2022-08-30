New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden is preparing to ask Congress to approve more than a billion dollars worth of arms sales for Taiwan as the country continues to face aggression from Communist China.

Congressional sources confirmed the deal to Fox News on Tuesday. The deal is likely to include air-launched missiles and sea-based weapons.

The sale is expected to cost about $1.1 billion. To win, Biden will need support from top Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

China started further Military exercises Closer to Taiwan’s coast, fighter jets from Beijing breached the country Air defense space . One such military exercise took place in April when a bilateral team of US officials was visiting Taiwan on an official visit.

The tactics forced Taiwan to scramble its military to deal with the island nation’s people Air Assault Exercises and other safety precautions.

Members of Congress from both parties say the federal government needs to send a strong signal to China that aggression will not stand.

“The Chinese Communist Party continues to threaten and pressure our ally, and the United States must always be on the side of freedom and democracy,” said Rep. Michelle Steele, R-Calif.

China’s aggression has increased since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visited Taiwan last month. Pelosi’s visit angered the Communist regime in Beijing, which saw it as an act of meddling in its dealings with Taiwan.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., traveled to Taiwan last week, drawing the ire of the Chinese embassy, ​​and other groups of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have traveled to the country in recent months.

The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains a strong informal relationship. White House officials have argued in recent weeks that Biden is firmly committed to a “one China” policy that recognizes the government in Beijing while maintaining informal economic and defense ties with Taiwan.