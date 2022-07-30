Biden tests positive for Covid again

Toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, Dr. says Kevin O’Connor, his doctor.

“After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive with an antigen test late on Saturday morning,” the doctor said. In a letter Released by the White House.

O’Connor said Biden is not experiencing symptoms and is feeling well. Doctors said there was no reason to restart treatment with paxlovid at this time, but the president “will resume strict isolation procedures.”