type here...
Politics Biden tests positive for Covid again
Politics

Biden tests positive for Covid again

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


President Biden removed his face mask Thursday during a meeting on the US economy with CEOs and members of his cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images


Toggle caption

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden removed his face mask Thursday during a meeting on the US economy with CEOs and members of his cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, Dr. says Kevin O’Connor, his doctor.

“After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive with an antigen test late on Saturday morning,” the doctor said. In a letter Released by the White House.

Biden uses his first public trip since testing negative for a reaction to the pandemic

politics

Biden uses his first public trip since testing negative for a reaction to the pandemic

O’Connor said Biden is not experiencing symptoms and is feeling well. Doctors said there was no reason to restart treatment with paxlovid at this time, but the president “will resume strict isolation procedures.”

Previous article18 Vulnerable Democrats Pass House ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban
Next articleNWSL player Jaylene Daniels sat out for refusing to wear a Pride jersey

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

San Francisco’s Black Cat Jazz Club vandalized, then more than 20 thieves robbed, reports say

off Video Fox News Flash July 30 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jaguars drop kicker Andrew Mewis after missing field goal that hits ex-Cowboys coach

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

China announces military drills as Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan gets under way

Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Leah Williamson: “Women’s football and society have changed”

England captain Leah Williamson believes that whatever the result of Sunday's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Wildfire southwest of Penticton jumped over road, property evacuated

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is shown in an aerial photo Friday night. (British Columbia Wildfire Service) ...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa goes viral with 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in training camp

Miami Gardens, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can throw the deep ball.Tagovailoa, whose arm strength...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News