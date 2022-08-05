New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will continue his “strict isolation measures,” a White House physician said Friday.

Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said the president is “doing very well” and that his cough is “almost completely resolved.”

“His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation were completely normal,” he said, adding that his lungs were “clear.”

“Because of his rebound positivity that we reported on Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring,” O’Connor explained. “This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test was positive.”

He said: “The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously outlined.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

O’Connor said Biden would conduct “the business of the American people from the Executive Residence” and that the president would be “very specifically conscientious about protecting the Executive Residence, the White House, the Secret Service and other personnel. The duties require some (even if socially distanced) proximity to him.”