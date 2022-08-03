New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden continues to test positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and will therefore continue his “strict isolation measures,” a White House physician said.

Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden, who completed light exercise this morning, was still doing well, “still experiencing the occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday.”

“He is afebrile and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation are completely normal,” added O’Connor. “His lungs are clear.”

“Due to his rebound positivity that we reported on Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test was positive,” the doctor also said.

Biden shared the video after testing positive for Covid again

According to O’Connor, Biden remains reclusive and “conducts the business of the American people from the executive residence”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

O’Connor said last week that Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, but tested positive through an antigen test Saturday morning.

Biden ‘plays too loose’ with CDC’s mask guidance after negative Covid test, doctor says: ‘Not good to see’

The President was tested positive for Corona for the first time on July 21.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.