Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON (AP) — After five days of self-isolation with mild symptoms, President Joe Biden Tested negative for COVID-19 and quickly arranged a Rose Garden appearance on Wednesday to talk about his battle with the virus that has killed millions of people around the world and disrupted daily life for more than two years.

Biden plans to discuss his infection and his administration’s progress against the coronavirus pandemic And encourage those who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shotsThe White House said.

“Back to the Oval” Biden tweeted After the release by the White House Latest daily update from his doctor He confirms that he has made it clear that the required isolation period should end after someone tests positive for the coronavirus.

A photo of a rapid Covid-19 test in Biden’s tweet also shows a negative result.

“Thank you Doc for the good care and thank you all for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Biden, 79, tested positive last week He continued to work in isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through recorded messages.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of paxlovid., an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden is fever-free and has not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

    • Biden’s symptoms have almost “completely resolved,” O’Connor reported.

    “Given these reassuring factors, the President will suspend his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

    Biden plans to wear a “well-fitting” face mask for another five days when he’s around others.



