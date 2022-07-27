New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, completed his treatment plan and will stop self-isolating, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said.

While Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid 36 hours ago, O’Connor said he had “completed five days of full isolation” as of Wednesday morning.

“He is fever-free and he has stopped using any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours,” O’Connor said. “His symptoms are steadily improving and have almost completely resolved.”

“Yesterday evening, and then again this morning, he tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen test,” O’Connor said, adding, “Given these reassuring factors, the president will suspend his strict isolation measures.”

Biden can resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

O’Connor said Biden is “very specifically conscientious about protecting the executive residence, the White House, the Secret Service and other personnel whose duties require any (albeit socialist distance) proximity.”

The president “wears a well-fitting mask for 10 full days whenever he’s around others,” O’Connor said.

“Recognizing the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ Covid positivity in a small percentage of patients treated with paxlovid, the president will increase his testing capacity to protect those around him and to ensure early detection of any resurgence of viral replication,” O’Connor added.

First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have tested negative for Covid-19.

A White House official told Fox News on Wednesday after the president’s negative test result that Biden would make comments about his “mild” COVID case “thanks to the tools this administration has worked to make available to the American people.”

“He will discuss the progress we’ve made against Covid and encourage eligible Americans to get vaccinated and boost,” the official said.

The speech is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in the White House Rose Garden.