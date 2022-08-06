type here...
Biden tests negative for Covid-19 but will continue in isolation pending another negative test

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus but will continue his isolation until he tests negative a second time.

The president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, A memo said Biden tested negative on Saturday. “The President feels good,” he wrote.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the president will continue his strict isolation measures pending another negative test as previously announced,” O’Connor said.

President Biden tests positive again for Covid-19 in ‘rebound’ case

Biden has been in isolation inside the White House since last Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Patients treated with the antiviral drug paxlovide sometimes experience rebound cases of Covid-19.

His second infection came three days after he was cleared of the virus. He tested negative after the initial infection on July 21.

Biden, ‘not surprisingly,’ remains infected with COVID-19 as he recovers from ‘rebound’ case

On Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit eastern Kentucky to visit families affected by the flooding that devastated the region.

Paxlovide is an at-home antiviral therapy for people at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19. Biden, 79, was at risk because of his age. He has vaccinated and promoted against the virus.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison and Michael Collins @mcollinsNEWS.

