President Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 but will remain in isolation at the White House until he tests negative a second time, his doctor said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said Biden is “doing very well.”

“Because of his rebound positivity that we reported last Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring,” O’Connor said. “This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test was negative.”

Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again, White House isolation continues

“Out of an abundance of caution, the president will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described,” O’Connor said.