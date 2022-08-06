Biden tested negative for covid, isolated until 2nd negative

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday but will remain in isolation at the White House until a second negative test, his doctor said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in his Latest daily update The president, “out of caution,” will adhere to “strict isolation measures” in place from his “rebound” infection. Found on July 30, pending further negative result.

79-year-old Biden has contracted the virus for the second time Three days after he was released from isolation From his opening bout with COVID-19, reported on July 21. Rare cases of rebound have been reported in a few people prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, favored by Biden. It has been shown to reduce the risk of serious illness and death from the virus in those at highest risk.

O’Connor wrote that Biden was “feeling pretty good.”

Biden’s trip has been put on hold as he awaits a negative test. He plans to visit Kentucky on Monday To view damage from catastrophic flooding and meet families.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Saturday that Biden was “doing great” when asked about his health during an appearance in Las Vegas at a joint meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When she spoke to the president, she said, “Tell them I’m working eight long hours a day.”

During his first bout with the virus, Biden’s primary symptoms were a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough, his doctor said at the time. At the time of his rebound case, O’Connor said only Biden’s cough had returned and was “almost completely resolved” by Friday.

Regulators are still studying the prevalence and virulence of rebound cases, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned doctors in May that it can occur two to eight days after testing negative for the virus.

“Based on the limited information currently available from case reports, individuals treated with paxlovid who experience a Covid-19 rebound tend to have milder illness; There have been no reports of serious illness,” the agency said at the time.

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Las Vegas contributed to this report.