Biden taps top officials at FEMA and CDC to coordinate fight against monkeypox outbreak

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has chosen top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lead the nation’s fight against monkeypox.

FEMA’s Robert Fenton will serve as the White House’s National Monkeypox Response Coordinator, and Dr. Demetrius Dasklakis will be the deputy coordinator, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two officials will lead the administration’s strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including increasing the availability of tests, vaccinations and treatments, the statement said.

The appointments come as the administration faces criticism for hastening the availability of a vaccine for monkeypox, a rare viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness but can result in hospitalization or death. Monkeypox is spread through close, physical contact between people.

More than 20,000 cases of monkeypox have been detected globally, with more than 5,800 cases reported in the United States. Last Friday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern,” joining COVID-19 and polio in that designation.

Clinics in major cities such as New York and San Francisco say they have not received enough two-shot vaccine to meet demand, and some have had to stop offering second doses of the vaccine to ensure supplies of the first dose.

White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said Monday that 1.1 million doses of monkeypox vaccine have been distributed in the United States, including 737,000 doses in the past few days. More than 80,000 tests are done every week for monkeypox, she said.

Will the US declare a public health emergency?

Asked if Biden plans to declare a public health emergency, Jean-Pierre said the decision is up to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

But, “we are considering every policy option to help end this outbreak,” she said. “It’s urgent, and it’s important to us.”

The nation’s top infectious disease expert and Biden’s top science adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci praised the appointments of Fenton and Daskalakis on Monday night, saying he hoped they would tighten coordination between the various federal agencies involved in the monkeypox response.

“I personally think we’re dealing with a really serious problem here,” Fauci said. “There are so many unknowns. Much is known about monkeypox, but much is still unknown. So we really got to implement the interventions that we had, get a better feel for the natural history and the space and reach out to the community as a whole, and that’s why I think the combination of Bob and Demetri is a really good combination. “

Who are Robert Fenton and Demetrius Dasklakis?

Fenton serves as the regional administrator for FEMA’s Region 9, which covers the West and has about 50 million people in its area of ​​responsibility. He served twice as acting administrator of FEMA and led multiple prevention, response and recovery operations throughout his career, including natural disasters, disease outbreaks and complex humanitarian operations.

Dasklakis is director of the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention. He is recognized as a national expert on health issues affecting LGBTQIA+ communities. He previously oversaw the management of infectious diseases for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, one of the largest departments in the country.

Both played a role in making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to underserved communities and closing similar disparities in adult vaccination rates, through implementation and implementation of FEMA mass vaccination sites in the nation’s most underserved communities.

