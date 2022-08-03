New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It was a victory for America and the world, no doubt.

The drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, one of the world’s most hated terrorists, destroyed the intellectual power behind the group that helped mastermind the September 11 attacks, as number two to Osama bin Laden. 2001. And Zawahri had carried out devastating attacks before that, including the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which prompted the Clinton administration to target him.

It was also a big win for President Biden, and yet no one felt the sense of closure more than the families of the victims of 9/11. Jawaharlal Nehru was a central conspirator in the hijacked planes that brought down the World Trade Center, crashed into the Pentagon and would have targeted a third if not for the bravery of the passengers over Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

It completely changed our politics for years, pushing us into an era of not bringing liquids on airplanes, passing homeland security laws, and starting a 20-year war in Afghanistan.

This was not a military operation like the one that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, with Biden sitting in the famous Situation Room photo as he, President Obama and other leaders awaited the results of a Navy SEAL raid. Although officials wouldn’t say it publicly, it was a CIA counterterrorism operation. It took Biden another 11 years to authorize the strike that killed Jawaharlal Nehru on Saturday.

Zawahiri’s gray-bearded face became familiar to Americans when he took over Al Qaeda and made a series of videos to spread its terrorist message. It is true that he was past his prime, but this was about responsibility.

From the White House balcony, where he is still sidelined by Covid-19, Biden told the nation: “Justice has been served, and this terrorist leader is no more… We make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes. Where you hide, you are our If there’s a threat to the public, the United States will find you.”

Biden deserves credit for the tough call, as some Republicans have acknowledged, but it won’t change the midterms. It will soon fade from the news as voters focus on inflation, Covid-19 and other domestic issues. Obama also got a short-term bump for taking out bin Laden.

Now we come to a more complex question.

Biden argues forcefully that his approach has been vindicated by his violent and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst foreign policy defeat in a generation. The president said then that America could conduct counterterrorism operations without boots on the ground — and the CIA operation proved him right, with no civilian casualties.

But Republicans are taking some shots at the fact that Zawar was also in Kabul. Under the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Donald Trump in 2020 and later accepted by Biden, the Taliban pledged not to harbor any terrorist organization with international aims.

Is anyone really shocked that the Taliban who claim they had no idea of ​​Zawarhi’s presence are lying? He lived in a luxurious house belonging to a wealthy class in the capital, not far from the US Embassy. He returned after the Taliban took over, letting his guard down, and it took our intelligence service months to confirm his presence and his practice of spending time on his balcony, where he was killed – after his family moved to another home in Kabul.

Does anyone doubt that the Taliban regime, which has reneged on its human rights promises, is also harboring other Al Qaeda terrorists?

Some conservatives are crushing on Biden for claiming that al Qaeda’s presence has disappeared. But the situation changed markedly after the Taliban took over.

This is American politics. But the bigger issue – the last remaining 9/11 conspirator held accountable for his heinous crimes – will be remembered by history.