President Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania for the second time in less than a week and again protested “Demand Republicans” in front of union workers outside Pittsburgh on Monday.

“This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a whole different party, man,” Biden said at West Mifflin.

“We have a choice. Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice. We can choose to build a better America, or we can continue down this slippery slope to oblivion, where we don’t want to go.”

The president made a stop in Pennsylvania after a speech earlier in the day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Both battleground states have important Senate contests in the upcoming midterm elections that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate next year.

Biden appeared on Monday with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Trump-backed Republican Dr. Mehmet is facing off against Oz.

“If I want to be in a foxhole, I want John Fetterman with me,” Biden said.

Biden Says ‘Maga Republicans’ Are Threatening Democracy As He And Dems Broke Anti-Trump Rhetoric Ahead Of Midterms

The “MAGA Republican” president’s remarks echoed comments he made Thursday in Philadelphia, when he said “the MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards.”

Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden’s speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday, calling it “the worst, hateful and divisive speech ever given by an American president.”

“Insulting 75 million citizens, plus another 75 to 150 people to be precise as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You are all enemies of the state,” Trump told his supporters. “If you want to know the truth, he is an enemy of the state.”

Trump is the Republican candidate facing Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the governor’s race. Oz and Doug Mastriano were campaigning for him.