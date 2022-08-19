New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Despite recently changing Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, President Biden’s administration is still pursuing litigation to enforce the federal worker vaccine mandate.

The entire case, known as Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden, is set to go to trial on Sept. 13 before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. It stems from a case filed in Texas last December that resulted in federal trial court issuance across the country. A ban on the federal government enforcing its vaccination mandate for civilian employees.

A panel of the appeals court ruled for the Biden administration, overturning the trial court. But the Feds for Medical Freedom Workers group asked the 17-judge appeals court to hear the entire case. The court agreed, suspending its earlier ruling and preventing the order from being enforced until a final ruling. Now the Biden administration will go to court next month to enforce that order.

But the CDC recently changed its coronavirus guidelines, making recommendations on quarantine and prevention effectively equal between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“CDC’s COVID-19 prevention recommendations no longer differ based on a person’s vaccination status because breakthrough infections do occur, although they are usually mild, and because unvaccinated people who have had COVID-19 have some protection from serious illness from their previous infection,” he said. The latest updated guidelines say.

The guidelines also say that “quarantine of exposed individuals is no longer recommended regardless of vaccination status.” The recommendation, according to the CDC, is intended to help “limit the social and economic impacts” of virus mitigation measures.

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies Ilya Shaprio told Fox News Digital that those changes in CDC guidelines could complicate the Biden administration’s efforts to implement the federal employee vaccination mandate.

“I imagine the government is taking a hard look at its litigation posture and any remaining vaccine mandate cases,” he said. “I think the court and others in this case will focus on the government’s representations that an order is needed now, just as it was six or 12 months ago.”

Shapiro added: “This goes to an arbitrary and capricious standard in administrative policy…if the CDC itself is doing this for really no reason…saying there is no benefit if there is no difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated, then why is he doing this?”

Feds for Medical Freedom President Marcus Thornton said: “With the CDC drawing little distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, it’s clear that ‘the science’ doesn’t support forced vaccinations. The administration should therefore rescind its unscientific and unconstitutional executive order against COVID for all federal employees and contractors. Vaccinations.

“Furthermore, men and women who have been harassed and abused must apologize, withdraw any and all Covid vaccination requirements, reverse any disciplinary actions taken regarding vaccination status, and remain committed to upholding individual liberty and medical autonomy,” Thornton added.

The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if the change in CDC guidelines would affect its litigation. It also did not answer the question of whether there is reason to continue the mandate now that there is parity between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in government guidelines.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment asking the same questions.

Arguing in a brief with the Fifth Circuit last month that the vaccine mandate should be allowed to go forward, one of the government’s main reasons for the mandate is to protect workers’ ability.

Just as President Reagan determined that the off-duty use of illegal drugs by federal employees could adversely affect their workplaces, Executive Order 14043 reflected the decision that the transmission and spread of an infectious virus could impair workplace efficiency. – Feds for Medical Freedom v. Justice Department brief on Biden

That problem could be addressed by new parity for unvaccinated people in CDC guidelines aimed at limiting the “economic impacts” of virus mitigation measures.

The Biden administration also offers several other arguments in its brief for why it has the authority to implement the order and the need to do so now.

It argues that employees can seek exemptions from the mandate – but such exemptions are rarely granted. And the government says vaccination status is not a class, but a behavior. The government says illegal drug users are not a protected class.

“Just as President Reagan determined that the off-duty use of illegal drugs by federal employees could adversely affect their workplaces, Executive Order 14043 reflects a determination that the transmission and spread of an infectious virus could impair workplace efficiency,” the government brief said. “The District Court’s Rationale Questions Such Requirements as Drug Testing of Federal Employees.”

The Feds and its allies for Medical Freedom, meanwhile, argue that Biden does not have the authority to force the entire civilian federal workforce to take the COVID-19 vaccine. And their vaccination against COVID-19 is fundamentally different from other behaviors and constitutes a status.

“The central question before the Court is simple: Does any of the statutes enunciated under Executive Order 14,043 grant the President—or his subordinates—the power to compel federal employees to get vaccinated? The answer is no,” the America First Legal Foundation said in an amicus brief.

“Executive orders issued by both Republican and Democratic presidents illustrate the true scope of Section 7301,” America First Legal added. “In 1969, President Nixon allowed most federal employees to participate in labor unions… In 1997, President Clinton banned smoking in the federal workplace… Two executive orders regulated the ongoing workplace conduct of federal employees. Not related to off-the-job conduct, not on-the-job. Much less with medical options.”

America First Legal added: “In contrast, President Biden ordered federal employees to maintain ‘fully vaccinated’ status. And as a status-based regulation, the president’s order does not require, permit, or prohibit any ongoing conduct. It covers the conduct of all employees. President Biden’s executive The order does not regulate the conduct of federal employees who were ‘fully vaccinated’ before September 9.”