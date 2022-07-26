Biden spoke about the recession as a key economic report came out

Faced with a dire report this week on the overall health of the economy, President Joe Biden wants to convince skeptics that the US is not actually heading into recession. .

The Commerce Department will release new gross domestic product figures on Thursday. Top forecasters such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow predict the number will be negative for the second quarter in a row — an unofficial sign that the country is stuck in a recession. That’s political chum for Republicans in an election year.

The Biden administration is preemptively telling voters not to judge the economy by GDP or inflation Alone. Although Americans are downbeat in polls on the economy and Biden, it said people should look at job gains, industrial production and other measures that point to continued growth. The president maintains that the economy is cooling after a sharp recovery from the 2020 recession due to the coronavirus pandemic .

“We’re not going to be in a recession in my view,” Biden said Monday. “My hope is that we will go from this rapid growth to sustainable growth.”

Fears of a recession could worsen what already appears to be a bleak round of midterm elections this November, in which Biden’s Democrats will likely lose control of the House and Senate. Biden’s team gave technical arguments in a A report released last week Only the non-governmental National Bureau of Economic Research can officially say how a recession is based on a dashboard of indicators and when a recession will begin.

Republicans are warning that the GDP report will hurt the economy, saying Biden was also wrong on inflation as the consumer price index hit a 40-year high despite promises that price rises will fade as the country moves past the pandemic.

“Despite new data suggesting our country is in a recession, the White House has published an entire explanation that says we may not be,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a speech to the Senate on Monday.

“The same people who said inflation won’t happen now insist we’re not going into a recession. Draw your own conclusions.”

The GDP report is a type of “pick your own economy” messaging, in which voters decide which numbers resonate most with them. It’s GOP bluntness over Democratic nuance.

“You want Republicans to have two consecutive quarters of negative growth — that’s a recession,” said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the center-right American Enterprise Institute. “And the Democrats have this kind of difficulty pursuing the argument that we’re not in a recession, but, yes, we’re slowing. If I had to bet, I’d bet the Republican argument would get more traction.

Not only is the likely GOP message more direct, but it also depends on how many Americans feel right now.

July poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research 83% believe the US is headed in the wrong direction. That’s a sharp reversal from May 2021, when 54% said the country was headed in the right direction, which overlapped with an increase in vaccinations against COVID-19 and payments flowing from Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Separately, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index is now lower than it was in the worst months of the 2008 financial crisis, the epic recession that caused the collapse of the housing and stock markets and the need for government bailouts.

The negativity has left the Biden administration trying to say things are better than people think. Their argument starts with a brisk pace of hiring, with an average of 375,000 jobs added monthly in the second quarter. Unemployment has been at 3.6% since March.

An alternative measure of the economy as a whole, called gross domestic income, contrasts with GDP, which shows growth instead of decline in the first three months of the year. And gasoline prices, a major vulnerability for Biden, have fallen more than 60 cents a gallon since mid-June, with some inflationary pressures easing.

Both publicly and privately, administration officials say the GDP report doesn’t tell the whole story.

“When you’re creating about 400,000 jobs a month, that’s not a recession,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

However, inflation has undermined a strong job market. Wage gains have failed to keep pace with price increases, meaning many people are making less money. There are also economic threats from abroad as China and many European economies slow in ways that have spread to the US as the Federal Reserve focuses on raising interest rates to reduce inflation.

But liberal economists believe that as long as hiring continues, public opinion will change and fears of a recession will fade. The White House’s analyzes “are based on data,” said Heidi Schierholz, president of the liberal Economic Policy Institute.

“People understand that if we have very low unemployment, the idea that we’re in a recession doesn’t make a lot of sense,” she said.