First on Fox: President Biden celebrated Medicare’s 57th anniversary on Saturday by slamming Republican proposals and “MAGA policies” and touting his administration’s efforts to “protect” and “strengthen” the national health insurance program by giving Medicare “the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.”

Medicare is signed Signed into law on July 30, 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“Fifty-seven years ago, President Johnson signed the Medicare Act,” Biden told Fox News in a video provided exclusively by the White House.

“Since then, Republicans in Congress have been fighting it,” Biden said. “Today Senator Rick Scott of Florida is leading the fight.

“He has a plan to put Medicare on the chopping block every five years. Think about that.”

Biden was referring to a plan proposed by Scott earlier this year Sunset Social Security and Medicare within five years.

“Do you want to give the Republicans in Congress who push and pursue MAGA policies the power to eliminate Medicare every five years?” asked Biden. “That will never happen when I’m president.”

Biden says he’s “going to save Medicare.”

“Of course, we’re strengthening Medicare,” Biden said, pointing to a new inflation-reduction bill pending in Congress. The bill “gives Medicare the authority to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.”

“And it puts a cap on total out-of-pocket costs for seniors at $2,000 a year for prescription drugs, whether it’s for cancer or any other disease,” Biden explained.

Medicare “has been a godsend for seniors and their families since it was first signed into law today by President Johnson,” Biden said.

“On this anniversary, we are reminded to protect it, to strengthen it — not just for today’s seniors, but for generations to come,” Biden said.

The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress want to give Medicare the power to negotiate a better deal on some of its most expensive drugs. Medicare is prohibited from negotiating drug prices.

The measure was included in a reconciliation bill, referred to as the “Build Back Better” bill. After more than a year of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., reached an agreement with the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., on a vastly pared-down version of the original bill. But there are tax, climate and prescription drug regulations.

The reconciliation bill is now referred to as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The president is urging Congress to “put politics aside” and pass the package, which he says will “lower health care costs for millions of Americans.”

The bill would give Medicare the power to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices and lock in lower health insurance premiums for families for the next three years.

Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. As such, they argued that the provision would “place socialist price controls and new cures for debilitating diseases among American inventors.”

“The American people know that the government won’t make things less expensive by passing low-cost laws,” McConnell said, “and the bill will be passed on to the American people who are living with real health challenges.

“Prescription drugs with socialism have disastrous and compounding effects.”

Biden on Saturday slammed Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for his “11-point plan to rescue America,” which proposes to raise income taxes on Americans.

“All Americans should pay some income tax, even a small amount, to have skin in the game,” Scott wrote in the plan. “Currently, half of Americans pay no income tax.

McConnell shut down Scott’s proposal, saying Republicans “will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare in five years.”

And a senior Republican source told Fox News, “An income tax hike was never part of the discussion when Republicans were in charge in Washington.”

Scott called his plan the “12 Point Plan to Rescue America”. Scott’s website now claims his plan will “cut taxes.”

“Nothing in this plan has ever, or ever will, advocate or propose any tax increase,” Scott’s website states, adding that “a supermajority is required to raise taxes or fees on the American people.”