President Biden faced criticism Tuesday for his remarks about law enforcement at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Biden, who has filled his government with appointees who at one time or another have expressed support for police fraud and who himself expressed openness to police fraud during the 2020 campaign, said “the answer is not to defund the police, it’s to fund the police.” At the rally.

Biden has faced backlash from conservatives for his hypocrisy on the issue, and from the left that he supports law enforcement and does not support the complete defunding and abolition of police in America.

Brian Kilmeade: Democrats are pretending to be pro-police

Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist, tweeted, “Joe Biden’s bile, wrapped himself in blue after the anti-police violence and defund police movement during the 2020 BLM/Antifa riots. Violation of the law. And order in our cities is the result. Now he champions law enforcement.” stands because… he is creating the appearance of an even tougher crackdown on his political opponents through his personal security agency, the FBI. This is an extension of his growing moderation. attacks as ‘terrorists’.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted, “Joe Biden wants to make it easier for criminals to sue the police, staffed his administration with police fanatics, but wants to pretend he’s pro-law enforcement? What? A joke.”

Bridget Gabriel, New York Times bestselling author and founder of ACT for America, tweeted, “Matt Cartwright advocated defunding the Wilkes-Barre police 2 years ago, now Joe Biden is pretending to fund the police while rallying in the same city. Cartwright’s support.” This is called gaslighting.

Townhall Senior Editor Matt Vespa tweeted, “It’s great that the Dems are pro-law & order after they allowed their people to burn half the country to the ground in riots in the summer of 2020 and keep all police initiatives on the ballot. Box. 100% Authentic 180 -degree turn.”

“Biden’s new effort to reverse his party’s commitment to defunding and disrupting police departments across the country has a lot going for it,” tweeted Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne.

Biden backs law enforcement in fiery speech, lashes out at Democrats who want to defraud police

Left parties also criticized Biden from a different angle. They did not see him as sufficiently anti-police and lamented that he did not do enough to dismantle what they saw as an inherently racist and oppressive system.

“Pres. Biden delivered a major speech in PA today on crime and policing as part of the roll out of his “Safer America Plan” – and his continued effort to incriminate himself from the historic 2020 mass protests and shake the foundations of racism. This country,” Party for Socialism and Liberation tweeted.

“The endemic violence that many people are outraged by is rooted in poverty, hyper-individualism, patriarchy, lack of resources for youth and other problems that are the growth of a capitalist society dominated by a small elite who have no concern for the welfare of the people. Everyone else,” he added. .

Samuel Sinyangwe, who describes himself as a “black activist” and alumnus of Stanford University, tweeted, “Research suggests Biden’s plan to hire 100,000 more police officers will increase arrests, incarcerations and police violence especially for minor non-violent issues. Research.” It also suggests that this harm will be concentrated in black communities. That’s clear.”

“I’m with Biden on a lot of things, but this isn’t it. Maybe the answer is somewhere between repealing the police and giving them more money — that we should redirect some police funding into education, and these are the things we’re asking for. What the police are not qualified to do, ” This was tweeted by Elika Sadeghi, an actress.

Host of CNN’s “United Shades of America” ​​and New York Times bestselling author W. Kamau Bell tweeted, “People who argue that the slogan “Defend the Police” is the problem don’t realize that the GOP and any slogan that points to a plan to dismantle white supremacy will never be liked by those in charge. Whatever you call it. No problem.”