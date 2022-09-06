New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox Business’ David Assmann reacts to President Biden’s data on oil and gas leasing, arguing that it “makes no sense” to reduce domestic drilling and look to “enemies” for energy needs. On “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday, Asman pointed to Europe’s current energy “crisis” as a warning for the Biden administration as it continues its push for an Iran nuclear deal.

Former Keystone XL pipeline worker Biden says green agenda could create fuel shortages

David Asman: You have to go back to Harry Truman in 1945 to give us a lower lease than we have now… I mean, it’s fantastic. Even President Obama had more… I mean, it’s pathetic.

Going in the opposite direction of where the president tells them to go. And meanwhile, of course, we’re doing everything we can to get the Iranians to sign this nuclear deal, which will give us all of that. Iranian oil. So they are trying to flood the market with oil produced elsewhere, even by our enemies, and stop oil production in the United States. This makes no sense. We are talking about oil production. We also can’t forget about natural gas, because that’s what they’re doing with natural gas pipelines, with natural gas drilling, which makes it very difficult to drill for natural gas. You look at what is happening in Europe right now. They are in trouble, real trouble. Yes, a lot of it has to do with war. But if we hadn’t cut our natural gas production in the United States, we would be able to supply them. We had all kinds of plans in the last term of the Trump administration to provide these port facilities for liquefied natural gas across Europe. They would not have had to deal with the Russians at all. If it wasn’t for nothing, the Russians would be begging the Russians to take their natural gas Biden administration Doing cutting drilling, pipeline cutting and lease cutting.

