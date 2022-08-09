type here...
Politics Biden signs the $280B CHIPS Act in an effort...
Politics

Biden signs the $280B CHIPS Act in an effort to boost the US against China

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing as part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness against China.

Tuesday’s Rose Garden ceremony will be attended by lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, the White House said, as the president looks to highlight a new law encouraging investment in an effort to ease America’s reliance on the U.S. semiconductor industry. Overseas supply chains for critical, sophisticated goods.

“We’re going to invest it in America,” Biden said Friday. “We’re going to do it in America. We’re going to succeed in the 21st century economic competition in America.

The White House said Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips, and Qualcomm and Global Foundries announced a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Previous articleLost Provisions – The New York Times
Next articleJamaal Williams’ ‘Hard Knocks’ Clip Gets Detroit Lions Fans Jacked For HBO Series

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

How Russian Propaganda Goes Beyond English Speakers

The day after a rocket hit a mall in central Ukraine in June, killing at least 18 people,...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller has been indicted

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump’s Florida estate

closer Video FBI raids on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home: What's the fallout? Chief...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jamaal Williams’ ‘Hard Knocks’ Clip Gets Detroit Lions Fans Jacked For HBO Series

If Detroit Lions If he wins three games again, Jamaal Williams will never recover. That's all he cares...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden signs the $280B CHIPS Act in an effort to boost the US against China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Lost Provisions – The New York Times

The climate provisions in the bill the Senate passed this weekend are likely to be more important than...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News