Biden signs the $280B CHIPS Act in an effort to boost the US against China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing as part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness against China.

Tuesday’s Rose Garden ceremony will be attended by lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, the White House said, as the president looks to highlight a new law encouraging investment in an effort to ease America’s reliance on the U.S. semiconductor industry. Overseas supply chains for critical, sophisticated goods.

“We’re going to invest it in America,” Biden said Friday. “We’re going to do it in America. We’re going to succeed in the 21st century economic competition in America.

The White House said Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips, and Qualcomm and Global Foundries announced a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.