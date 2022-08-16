Biden signs sweeping climate, health care, tax bill

Toggle caption Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden signed Democrats’ hallmark spending bill into law on Tuesday, a major legislative victory that caps a string of bipartisan legislative achievements that Democrats hope to capitalize on ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

“The American people won, and special interests lost,” Biden said, adding that drug companies had lobbied against measures to lower prescription drug prices for people on Medicare.

“Every Republican in Congress sided with special interests in this vote,” Biden said. “We face this choice: We can protect the already-powerful or have the courage to build a future where everyone has an equal shot.”

West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin settled earlier discussions citing concerns about approving more spending during a time of record inflation.

But that fortune changed in July, when Manchin and Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. made an agreement. After a marathon voting session, the Senate passed the legislation through the budget reconciliation process, with every Democrat voting in favor and a tiebreaking vote by Vice President Harris. No Republicans voted in favor of the bill.

Manchin got a seat on the dais to sign the bill and received a round of applause during Biden’s remarks when the president quipped, tongue in cheek: “Joe — I never had a doubt.”

Biden interrupted his vacation to sign the legislation, though the signing ceremony itself was short, because Congress is out of session and most members are out of town. The White House plans to hold a large celebration on Sept. 6 — part of a plan to promote the bill ahead of the November election.

Here’s what the laws do on climate

by sweeping Bill Provides more than $300 billion to invest in energy and climate improvements. It’s the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history, though it falls short of what progressive Democrats and climate activists had originally called for.

“This bill is the biggest step forward on climate — to date — and will allow us to boldly take additional steps to meet my climate goals,” Biden said.

It includes $60 billion to boost manufacturing renewable energy infrastructure like solar panels and wind turbines, and includes tax credits for electric vehicles and measures to make homes more energy efficient.

Democrats say the bill would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by the end of the decade, based on 2005 levels, less than Biden’s original goal.

There are limits on prescription drug costs for Medicare

On health care, the bill enables the federal health secretary to negotiate the prices of certain drugs for Medicare. It also caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 for people on Medicare, effective in 2025.

The bill also provides a three-year extension on health care subsidies in the Affordable Care Act that were originally passed in last year’s pandemic relief bill.

On taxes, the law established a 15% minimum tax for corporations earning $1 billion or more in revenue, which is estimated to generate more than $300 billion in revenue.

Democrats originally wanted to include funding for childcare, universal pre-K and paid family leave — all items left out during negotiations.

And despite the bill’s name, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the Inflation Relief Act will have a negligible impact on inflation in 2022 and 2023.

Now Biden and the Democrats want to take credit

With three months to go before the midterm elections, Democrats want to tout the law’s benefits. Some will begin immediately with energy efficiency tax credits. But other benefits, such as lower costs for prescription drugs, won’t be felt by voters until they go to the polls.

Democrats will have to shake off a barrage of negative headlines about the anniversary of America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — as well as voters’ worries about inflation.

The White House said members of the administration will travel around the country to learn about the law’s impact. Cabinet members will visit 23 states on more than 35 trips in August, the White House said.

The White House says other events will show how Biden has worked to pass a string of bipartisan measures to stay competitive with China, including gun safety legislation and a bill to boost domestic production of semiconductor chips.

As part of its digital campaign, the White House plans to unveil an interactive website on climate incentives, making it easy for families and small businesses to find information about tax credits.

Plans for the media blitz include various online and social media avenues to spread the Democrat’s message. The White House plans to hold briefings with influencers and content creators to “amplify our message to their own online social media channels,” according to a memo on the plans.