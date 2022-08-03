New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will host the first meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Access to Reproductive Health Care on Wednesday, where the president is expected to take further executive action to protect abortion services.

During the meeting, Biden will issue and sign a second executive order that would allow women to obtain abortions even if abortion is illegal in their state, a senior administration official said.

The new executive order continues the steps taken by the Biden-Harris administration to protect reproductive health care services and access to those services since the Supreme Court decision. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The new executive order comes after Biden signed an executive order to expand reproductive health care services last month.

t is directing the Department of Health and Human Services to consider using funds, including Medicaid, for women who travel out of state for abortion services, a senior administration official said.

It directs the department to ensure health care providers comply with federal nondiscrimination laws when providing such services and mandates the collection of data to measure the impact of the ruling on maternal health, the official added.

The order comes as Democrats try to codify the abortion rights that were initially recognized Roe v. used.

A senior administration official emphasized Biden’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights, particularly ahead of midterm elections expected to flip political majorities from Democrats to Republicans in the House of Representatives, the US Senate or both.

Reuters contributed to this report.