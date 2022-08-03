New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that would provide for taxpayer-funded abortions.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said during a daily briefing that the order “paves the way for Medicaid to pay for abortions that women need to have out of state.”

The order directs Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra to consider “access to reproductive health care services, including through Medicaid, for patients traveling out of state for reproductive health care services.”

“Secretary Becerra invites states to apply for Medicaid waivers to allow them to provide reproductive health care to women who live in states where abortions are prohibited,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said exemptions would pay for actual abortion procedures, but she had few additional details to provide.

“So it’s a Medicaid waiver, from what I understand — they need to pay for the abortion procedure,” she said. “And I don’t have specifics on travel. We could easily go back, but from what I understand, Medicaid pays for your health care services. So I think it’s for health care.”

“If a state asks for a waiver and we leave it up to HHS to come up with the details on how they’re going to work with the states on what that’s going to look like,” she added. “So it’s within their reach.”

Owen Jensen, a reporter for EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked the press secretary why Biden, who is Catholic, wants to force tax-paying Catholics to subsidize abortions.

“So federal law makes it clear that doctors must provide emergency medical care, including abortion services, to stabilize women facing life-threatening conditions,” Jean-Pierre responded. “We are working to ensure that pregnant women whose lives and lives are in serious danger receive the care they need.”

“But under that same federal law, there are exceptions for moral … or religious objections to providing certain medical services. So nothing in today’s EO affects those exceptions,” she added.

Because the Hyde Amendment prohibits federal tax money from being used to fund abortions, it’s unclear how the order will work. Additionally, all states that have banned abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade already provide exemptions for abortions if the mother’s life is in danger, and many provide exemptions for rape and extramarital affairs.

Jean-Pierre appeared confident that the order would not violate the Hyde Amendment.

“This EO does not violate the Hyde Amendment,” she said. “It’s the law, and we followed the law here.”