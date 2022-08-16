Biden signs climate and health care bills. Now, Democrats are rushing to explain its benefits

WASHINGTON — With a few strokes of the pen on Tuesday, President Joe Biden turned Democrats’ hard-fought climate and health care spending legislation from a bill into law.

“It’s about showing the American people that democracy still works, despite all the talk of its death,” Biden said. “This is a godsend.”

He called the package “one of the most important pieces of legislation in our history,” stressing more than once that every Republican in Congress opposes the bill.

Democrats now face the difficult task of explaining to Americans how they will benefit from the law — and when — ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, with some states going to the polls as early as next month.

Biden initially sought a comprehensive bill that would include money for child care, preschool and paid family leave, but Democrats could not muster enough support from across his party for the expanded bill he first proposed.

After more than a year of negotiations, Democrats used their majority to pass legislation that boosts clean energy investments, cuts prescription drug costs for seniors and extends health insurance subsidies for millions of others. The package, which would raise an estimated $739 billion in revenue, would also cut the deficit, increase IRS enforcement and set a minimum tax rate for large corporations.

Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who blocked the larger package and then negotiated the final version with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y, received a round of applause when he entered the state dining room to sign Tuesday’s bill.

“Joe, I never doubted it,” Biden said before signing the bill and handing the pen to Manchin.

Schumer said the bill “will stand as one of the greatest legislative feats in decades.”

“We persevered and persevered and persevered and never gave up,” he said of his tortuous path.

The White House says it will launch a series of videos breaking down the law’s benefits for average Americans and encourage internet influencers to share content about the law on their social media channels.

Members of Biden’s cabinet will visit about two dozen states in August to sell the plan to the public, the White House said in a Monday memo outlining its strategy.

Race to the Midterms

The White House argues the president and congressional Democrats “defeat special interests” while Republicans push “an extreme MAGA agenda” to the detriment of American families. That’s a message the president, vice president and cabinet are driving home in various settings this fall, Biden aides said in a memo that also highlighted bipartisan infrastructure and computer chips manufacturing laws that some Republicans supported.

“I think the politics of these bills is what we’ve done for the people. And the politics of protest, I think will be rejected by the American people, who will see a party that really says to them, ‘You’re on your own.’ ,”” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Friday.

Democrats are hopeful that the legislation’s promised benefits will help them avoid midterm losses and potentially expand their majorities in both chambers of Congress.

“I think this is a big, big win for Democrats in the midterms,” ​​Rep. Anne Kuster, DN.H., told USA Today.

Democrats are calling the legislation the De-Inflation Act, in an effort to show voters that their governing majority has a plan to improve the economy. Gas prices are now averaging below $4 a gallon, but the latest Consumer Price Index showed increases in food and housing costs in July.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan research initiative, introduced the law would reduce the deficit by $264 billion over 10 years but have no measurable impact on inflation. Moody’s Analytics assessed the will of the law Modestly reduce inflation Over the next decade, reforms to Medicare drug pricing and energy provisions take effect, along with their implications.

Some of the bill’s biggest provisions won’t go into effect until 2023 or later.

“Some of it is now and the regulations are being written on some later stuff,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said of tax credits for solar panels and rebates for electric cars and making homes more energy efficient.

Republicans have made the case that the law will not have a meaningful impact on inflation.

“These are nothing but the same failed policies,” said Minnesota lawmaker Rep. Tom Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Amer said Republicans will also campaign against the nearly $80 billion included in the bill for IRS enforcement.

Joel Penn, a Democratic strategist who worked for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, said the White House should introduce the bill as part of a broader legislative package that includes the infrastructure and COVID relief bills passed last year.

“Because I think if you just narrowly focus on this piece of legislation, I think it can get kind of overwhelming. I think if you look at all those good works and all the good policies like If there was, I think it could happen. Actually be something that’s very grand, and it’s a big tent that a lot of Democrats can walk under,” he said.

It’s unclear how often Biden will personally be out on the campaign trail delivering that message. Its approval rating is below 50% For the last year and after other recent legislative achievements there has not been a significant increase.

The White House said he will travel to Ohio and Pennsylvania in the coming weeks and host a White House event celebrating the bill’s passage on Sept. 6.

Hoyer said he expects the president to tell the American people what he has accomplished with only a slim Democratic majority in Congress.

“So I think the president is going to campaign very hard,” Hoyer said.

Contributed by: Kenneth Tran