Biden signed the semiconductor bill into law, even as Trump raided the event

President Biden on Tuesday announced legislation that would spend more than $50 billion on research and production of semiconductor chips that power everything from medical devices and cars to computers and weapons systems as a “once-in-a-generation investment in America.” ”

“America is delivering today, and I honestly believe to God that 50, 75, 100 years from now, people who look back on this week, will know that we met at this moment,” Biden said before signing the Chip and Science Act, the U.S. Small to create useful incentives to manufacture semiconductors for legislation. The ceremony was attended by CEOs of Lockheed Martin, Intel, HP, Micron and Advanced Micro Devices, union leaders and legal experts.

The act provides $10 billion to invest in regional technology centers across the country and a 25% investment tax credit for spending on the manufacturing of semiconductors and related equipment. Authorizes spending of approximately $100 billion over five years on scientific research, including more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation.

It was a week filled with victory laps as Biden emerged from his Covid isolation as Senate Democrats passed a signature climate, health care and tax package. But it was overshadowed by reports Monday night that FBI agents had searched the home of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

The unusual discovery prompted cries for political intervention from conservative lawmakers. Those allegations have not been confirmed. A White House official said he had not received a search warrant and referred questions to the Justice Department. Biden did not take questions at the event.

Biden plans to sign Senate approval on Tuesday, paving the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. And on Wednesday, the White House plans an event for Biden to sign new funding for toxic burn pits and their survivors.

Semiconductor makers are planning a major expansion in the United States

The CHIPS Bill aims to boost domestic production of semiconductor chips to remain competitive with China. Accordingly Congressional Research ServiceAsia accounted for nearly four-fifths of global fabrication capacity as of 2019.

Countering China’s economic might is one of Biden’s top priorities. The new law will help invest in strategic assets to do this, said John Mezzalingua, CEO of JMA Wireless.

“The United States has finally woken up to what the Chinese Communist Party has known for a long time — that 5G will become the central nervous system that connects and controls all other infrastructure,” Mezzalingua said in a statement. “A free world will depend on it – our homes, schools, jobs, water systems, electrical grids, transportation networks, manufacturing and military.”

Biden described how a lack of domestic capacity for semiconductor production fueled inflation when factories shut down overseas during the coronavirus pandemic.

He pushed back at criticism of subsidizing the semiconductor industry, saying the law “doesn’t give companies a blank check.”

“I’m ordering my administration to be laser-focused on the guardrails that protect taxpayer dollars,” Biden said. “That means making sure companies partner with community colleges and technical schools, offer training and mentoring programs, and work with small minority-owned businesses. If companies don’t do these things, we have the authority to take back any federal funding. The bill requires commitments. “

The White House encouraged investment in American semiconductor manufacturing that companies have announced, including a $40 billion pledge from Micron to make memory chips and $4.2 billion in investments by Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries to expand production. Qualcomm has announced that it will increase domestic semiconductor production by 50% over the next five years.

“We’re going to build an entire semiconductor ecosystem right here in the United States of America,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a White House event.

The bill is the latest piece of bipartisan legislation to hit Biden’s desk, following gun safety and infrastructure laws.

Seventeen Senate Republicans voted in favor of the legislation. 24 House Republicans also voted for the bill, defying party leadership that tried to whip up the bill as part of a political fight over a Democratic deal on climate and tax bills.