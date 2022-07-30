New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden posted a video on social media Saturday afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19 in a “rebound” case.

“Hey folks, Joe Biden is here. Tested positive this morning. Gonna be working from home for the next couple of days. And I’m fine, everything’s fine. But the commander and I have a little work to do,” Biden said. In a video posted on Twitter.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter Saturday afternoon that a small number of people taking Paxlovid to treat Covid-19 have tested positive for the virus after testing negative.

“As explained last week, recognizing the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ Covid positivity in a small percentage of patients treated with paxlovid, the President increased his testing capacity to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” O’Connor said.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 after using an antigen test on Saturday morning.

The infection represents a “rebound positivity,” with Biden showing no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Biden will begin “strict isolation procedures,” O’Connor said.

“Guys, I tested positive today Covid again . This happens with a small minority of people. I have no symptoms but I am going to isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work and will be back on the road soon,” Biden tweeted after testing positive on Saturday.

Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Siegel, a Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital that he thinks some people taking paxlovid will experience a resurgence of the virus due to leftover COVID-19 cells.

“What I think is that paxlovide stops the virus from reproducing, but when it wears off there may still be some cells left and they start reproducing again and the test turns positive. I think the FDA should extend the course to 7.-8 days in high-risk cases like the president,” Siegel said. Said.