President Biden shared an update on his condition after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

inside The video was posted on TwitterBiden said he is “doing well” and that his symptoms are “mild”.

“Hey guys, I think you’ve heard, I tested positive for covid this morning. But I’ve had a double shot, a double boost. Symptoms are mild. And I really appreciate your inquiry and concern. But I’m on the mend. , getting one. A lot of work has been done. It’s going to continue to be done. And in the meantime, thank you for your concern. And trust,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre announced Thursday morning that Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking paxlovide.

President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19

“This morning President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre said. “He has been fully immunized and boosted twice and is experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking paxlovide. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will remain in isolation at the White House and continue to fully perform all of his duties during that time. The White House’s Contacted staff members by phone this morning and will participate in scheduled White House meetings this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Jean-Pierre added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative.

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative,” Jean-Pierre said. “Once he tests negative, he will return to personal work.

Fox News’ Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.