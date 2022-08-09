New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Joe Biden was criticized on Twitter on Monday for admitting he didn’t know what was in the Anti-Inflation Act, a law championed by his administration.

“What we’re doing today, what we accomplished yesterday, everything from healthcare to God knows what else,” Biden said during a speech in Kentucky after touring the state’s flood damage.

The legislation, which passed the Senate Sunday on a party-line vote with Vice President Kamala Harris on a tiebreaker, would raise taxes for nearly all Americans while adding 87,000 IRS agents and actually increase inflation in its first years, according to Pennsylvania’s Wharton University. Budget model.

Biden was slammed on Twitter for his remarks.

“‘God knows what else’ is what the bill wanted and all the extra pork Manchin and cinema needed to go over yes,” Rep. tweeted Claudia Tenney, RN.Y.

“Joe Biden describes $$$ printing, inflation getting worse, monster bill Democrats passed yesterday… he doesn’t even know what’s in the bill,” tweeted former congressional candidate Robbie Starbuck.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha tweeted, “Coming up on your near midterms.

“Even Biden knows his Bidenflation scandal will actually increase inflation,” tweeted RNC Research rapid response director Tommy Pigott.

“The ‘Inflation Relief Act’ will ‘take care of everything like health care and god knows what else’ is a Kinsley gaffe from @POTUS,” said Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier.

Many Democrats are refusing to support a hypothetical Biden re-election bid, and the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Donald Trump leading Biden by 3 points.

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, Biden’s polling remains low with Hispanics, only 19% of whom approve of his job as president.