New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden aimed to frame the state of US politics as a battle between “equality and democracy” in a campaign-style speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday, and the GOP attacked those principles.

The president’s speech continues a recent pattern of increasing aggression and divisiveness against his political opponents. Biden recently said Republicans are embracing “semi-fascism.”

It comes as Democrats hope to gain momentum ahead of the November election thanks to voters motivated by distaste for GOP policies on social issues like abortion and former President Donald Trump.

“These two documents and the ideas they embody — equality and democracy — are the rock on which this country is built,” Biden said of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, which he wrote at Independence Hall.

MCCARTHY BIDEN ‘vilified’ Americans, says Dems hits on inflation, immigration and more in campaign speech

“But as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under attack,” Biden added. “We don’t do ourselves any favors to pretend otherwise.”

The tone and setting of the speech underscored Biden’s attempt to portray the upcoming congressional elections as part of what one White House official called a “continuing battle for the soul of the nation.” The president has leaned on that kind of rhetoric regularly during his 2020 presidential campaign, and appears poised to bring back some of the talking points ahead of the 2022 midterms.

With the election looming, Democrats appear to be moving to more broadly attack Trump and emphasize social issues like abortion, according to a Fox News poll last month. They say GOP actions on these kinds of issues represent fundamental threats to Americans’ rights.

Biden hit out at Republicans on those issues Thursday.

“The forces of MAGA are determined to take this country back,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. “Back to America without the right to choose, the right to privacy, the right to contraception, the right to marry the one we love.”

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Washington Post Column Calls Democrats ‘Moving On the Offensive’ Cheers, Biden Hits on Gap ‘Rosing’

Republicans, meanwhile, say rising inflation and the economy are interim problems. In the same Fox News poll, inflation is still a top issue on voters’ minds as prices have risen significantly under a Biden presidency.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attacked Democrats on issues including inflation in a speech before Biden’s Thursday speech.

“How many of you can afford to give up a month of your income? I bet a lot of people,” McCarthy said during a demonstration in Scranton, Pa., just north of Philadelphia. “But if you had a steady salary last year, you took more than a month of your income.”

McCarthy added: “The Democrats have total control in Washington… So let me ask you this. How did they do it?”

The minority leader also took a shot at Biden for his “semi-fascism” comment. “Biden should apologize for accusing tens of millions of Americans of being ‘fascists,'” he said.

Click to get the Fox News app

During his remarks, Biden blamed Trump, the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Republican efforts to manipulate the results of the 2020 presidential election, and Trump’s MAGA supporters.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic,” Biden said. “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of free elections.”

The president said he doesn’t think “every Republican, even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans.” But, he said, the GOP as a whole is “dominated, driven and bullied by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

Fox News’ Harris Alick and Patrick Ward contributed to this report.