Biden says tentative railroad labor agreement averted strike

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden believes unions have built the middle class. He also knew that a strike by rail workers before the midterm elections could hurt the economy.

This left him in the awkward position of espousing the virtues of unionization in Detroit, an ardent leader of the labor movement, while members of his administration were all set to continue negotiations between railroad and unionized workers in Washington in hopes of avoiding a shutdown. .

But after a long night, negotiations broke down and Biden announced Thursday that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avert a shutdown that would go to union members for a vote. The Democratic president hailed the deal in a statement as avoiding a shutdown and a win for all parties.

“These railroad workers will get better pay, improved working conditions and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned,” Biden said. “The agreement is also a win for railroad companies who will be able to retain and hire more workers for an industry that will be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”

It looked harsher for the president just a day earlier.

United Auto Workers Local 598 member Ryan Buchalski described Biden as “the most union- and labor-friendly president in American history” and “an ass for the working class” at the Detroit auto show on Wednesday. Buchalski harks back to the major sitdown strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.

In a subsequent speech, Biden acknowledged that he would not be in the White House without the support of unions such as the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying the autoworkers “brought me to the dance.”

But back in Washington, officials in his administration at the Labor Department were in tense negotiations to prevent strikes — one of the most powerful sources of leverage that unions have to drive change and improve working conditions.

Without the deal reached between the 12 unions, the stoppage could have started as early as Friday which could have halted shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.