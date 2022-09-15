Biden says tentative deal for railroad workers was reached, preventing strike

Enlarge this image switch title Andrew Harnick/AP

WASHINGTON. President Joe Biden believes unions have created a middle class, but he also knew that a railroad strike could hurt the economy ahead of the midterm elections.

This put him in the awkward position of championing the virtues of unionization in Detroit, a staunch supporter of the labor movement, while members of his administration struggled to keep talks between railroads and unions in Washington hoping to prevent a shutdown.

But after a long night, talks were successful, and on Thursday Biden announced that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown that would be voted on by union members. The Democratic president hailed the deal in a statement for avoiding a stall and as a victory for all parties.

“These railroad workers will get higher wages, better working conditions and peace of mind about their healthcare costs, all hard-earned,” Biden said. “The agreement is also a win for railroad companies, which will be able to retain and hire more workers for an industry that will remain part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”

A day earlier, it looked much more precarious for the president.

United Auto Workers Local 598 member Ryan Buchalski profiled Biden at the Detroit auto show on Wednesday as “the most union and union-friendly president in American history” and a man who “kicks the asses of the working class.” Buchalski recalled the major sit-ins of auto workers in the 1930s.

In the ensuing speech, Biden admitted that he would not have been in the White House without the support of unions such as the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electricians, saying that auto workers “brought me to the dance.”

But back in Washington, officials from his administration at the Labor Department were engaged in intense negotiations to prevent a strike—one of the most powerful levers unions have to make changes and improve working conditions.

Without an agreement reached between the 12 unions, the shutdown could have started as early as Friday, which could have cut off $2 billion a day worth of food and fuel supplies.

Much more was at stake than sick leave and pay increases for the 115,000 unionized railroad workers. Branches could extend to control of Congress and to the transportation network that runs factories, restocks store shelves, and stitches the US together as an economic power.

That’s why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking Wednesday aboard Air Force One bound for Detroit, said the railroad strike is “an unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people.” Railroad companies and their workers’ representatives “should stay at the negotiating table, bargain in good faith to resolve outstanding issues, and come to an agreement,” she said.

Biden faced the same predicament that Theodore Roosevelt faced in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel—how to balance the needs of labor and business to do what is best for the nation? Railroads were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods moving and prevent strikes.

Inside the White House, aides see no contradiction between Biden’s devotion to the unions and his desire to avoid a strike. Union activism has skyrocketed under Biden, as evidenced by a 56% increase in petitions for union representation on the National Labor Relations Board this fiscal year.

One person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House discussions on the issue, said Biden’s approach to the debate was that he is the president of the entire country, not just the unions.

As the economy is still recovering from supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, the president’s goal is to keep all parties involved so the deal can be completed. The person said the White House sees a commitment to good faith negotiation as the best way to avoid shutdown while respecting the principles of collective bargaining that Biden holds dear.

Biden also knew that the shutdown could worsen the momentum that contributed to rapid rise in inflation and created a political headache for the ruling party.

Eddie Weil, a Democratic political consultant and former AFL-CIO communications assistant, said the White House took the right approach at a critical moment.

“No one wants a railroad strike, not the companies, not the workers, not the White House,” he said. “Nobody wants this this close to an election.”

Weil added that the stumbling block in the talks was “respect basically – sick leave and bereavement leave,” issues that Biden has supported in speeches and in his policy proposals.

Sensing a political opportunity, Senate Republicans on Wednesday passed legislation imposing contract terms on unions and railroad companies to avoid closures. It was blocked by the Democrats, who control both houses of Congress.

“If there is a strike that paralyzes the supply of food, fertilizer and energy throughout the country, it will be because the Democrats blocked this bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.

The economic impact of a potential strike has not gone unnoticed by members of the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based group representing business leaders. On Wednesday, he released his quarterly outlook for the economy.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have faced a lot of challenges due to supply chain issues, and those challenges will increase exponentially,” Group CEO Josh Bolten told reporters. “There are manufacturing plants all over the country that will probably have to close… There are critical products to keep our water clean.”

The roundtable also held a board meeting on Wednesday. But Bolten said Lance Fritz, chairman of the international board committee and CEO of Union Pacific railroad, will skip it “because he’s working hard trying to see the strike through.”

Back at the Labor Department, the negotiators ordered Italian food as negotiations dragged on Wednesday night, with the White House announcing the agreement at 5:05 am Thursday.