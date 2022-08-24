New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden on Wednesday called his administration’s move to resume frozen federal student loan payments at the end of the year a “fiscally responsible course,” preventing his targeted student loan cancellation from having a “meaningful impact on inflation.”

Biden announced Wednesday that he would make a campaign “commitment” to cancel the $10,000 federal student loan debt for certain borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year and extend the pause on federal student loan payments up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. End of the year.

By resuming student loan payments that were frozen during the COVID pandemic, Biden said at the White House on Wednesday that “at the same time as we provide targeted relief,” his administration is taking a “fiscally responsible course.”

“As a result, approximately $50 billion a year will begin to return to the Treasury due to the resumption of borrowing,” Biden said, adding that experts “concur that these measures will provide real benefits to households without a meaningful impact on inflation.”

According to a The Penn Wharton Budget Model , the maximum loan forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion one time. Some economists argue that it increases inflation. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act, passed earlier this month, includes $300 billion in deficit reduction.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the move, saying Democrats “found yet another way to make inflation worse, reward far-left activists and accomplish nothing for the millions of American families who can barely tread water.”

Biden dismissed claims that the plan would increase the debt, declaring that he would “never apologize” for helping the “American middle class,” citing previous debt relief.

The nation’s federal student debt has now topped $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, with nearly a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000.

The national debt, according to the Treasury Department, currently stands at $30.7 trillion.

The announcement comes amid record inflation in the US. But when asked whether the plan would raise inflation, a senior administration official noted that the measures being taken by the Biden administration would complement each other, adding that “some conditions and expectations could be neutral or deflationary.”

A “combination” of “targeted debt relief” and an extension in the break in debt repayments will “more than offset” inflation, the official said.

“It’s our view,” the official said, “that if all borrowers claimed the relief they were entitled to, 43 million federal student loan borrowers would benefit, and 20 million of them would have their loans completely canceled.”

Biden said Wednesday that under his new plan, “about 45 percent of people could have their student loan debt completely eliminated.”

“It’s 20 million people who can start to get on with their lives,” Biden said.

But student loan cancellation doesn’t help all student borrowers. The amnesty “only applies to those making less than $125,000,” Biden said.

Debtors also told Biden Undergraduate student loans “Can limit repayment to 5% of your monthly income.”

The pandemic-era pay freezes are set to expire on Aug. 31, but Biden on Wednesday also extended the pay freeze “for a final time until Dec. 31, 2022.”

Student Loan Handout: Wall Street Journal Biden’s ‘Inflationary Expansion Act’

Republicans are blasting the Biden administration’s move, with Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel calling it a “Biden bailout for the wealthy.”

Some, like delay Mitt Romney The decision was also suggested as a cynical move by the White House to keep younger voters in its fold ahead of the November midterms.

“It’s sad to see what’s being done to bribe voters,” said Romney, R-Utah. “Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan may win some votes for Democrats, but it will fuel inflation, saddle taxpayers with other people’s financial responsibilities, create unfair and irresponsible expectations for those who have paid their own way.”

Americans are already reacting to Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Extremely suspicious’

McConnell said: “President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid off their loan and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our armed forces. To stay out of debt. This policy Incredibly unfair.”

McConnell notes that “the median American with student loans already has a much higher income than the median American as a whole.”

He said: “It’s a constant thread connecting the Democrats’ policies: taking money and buying energy from working families and redistributing it to their favorite cronies.”

Fox News’ Harris Alick contributed to this report.