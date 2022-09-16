New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Republican governors to stop sending immigrants into Democratic cities and communities, calling such actions “political stunts” and “un-American.”

Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala, Biden accused Republicans of “playing politics” and using immigrants as “props” after sending dozens of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC.

“Republicans are playing politics with people, using them as props. What they’re doing is just wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless,” Biden said Thursday.

“We have a process to handle immigrants at the border,” the president added. “We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials shouldn’t interfere with that process by taking a political stance.”

Biden did not name Republicans in his remarks, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for sending migrants to Massachusetts on Wednesday and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took credit for transporting migrants to Washington, DC, on Thursday.

Both Republican governors have consistently criticized Biden and Democratic lawmakers for failing to secure the southern border and leaving border states to fend for themselves in managing the ongoing immigration crisis.

Republicans have also criticized Democratic policies that they say encourage immigrants to come to the US.

Biden, however, is blaming Senate Republicans for having a plan that would give legal protection and citizenship to some people who are in the country illegally.

“It’s long past time for Senate Republicans to come to the table and offer a path to citizenship for Dreamers, temporary workers, farm workers and essential workers. We need to modernize our laws so that businesses can get the workers they need and families don’t. Wait decades to get back together,” Biden said at the Gala. Told those present.

He said: “It’s time to finish. That’s why we have to win this off-year election.”

Biden’s comments came shortly after he commented that railroad unions were celebrating a tentative deal to avoid a strike, and he sidestepped a question about sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The White House on Thursday echoed Biden’s criticism of immigration transit, which White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre called an “illegal stunt.”

“The White House is full of hypocrites who are flying planes with immigrants all over the country, often covering the night,” Abbott’s press secretary, Renee Eze, responded in a statement to Fox. News Digital.

Neither Biden nor the White House addressed how Democrats have begun transporting migrants, sending them to different parts of the country on midnight flights from border housing facilities.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.