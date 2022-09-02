Biden says ‘mega forces’ are ‘determined to take the country backwards’ in Philadelphia speech

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said “mega forces are determined to take this country back” in a prime-time address to the nation Thursday, urging Americans to “stand up” to defend democracy amid growing threats of political violence.

Biden warned that “equality and democracy are under attack,” naming the former president and his supporters who have rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election. He called on Americans to rally behind “the single cause of defending our democracy, regardless of your ideology.”

“Not very common in our country,” Biden said in a 24-minute speech outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, “Donald Trump and MAGA represent Republican extremism that threatens the foundation of our republic.”

Biden said “MAGA Republicans” do not respect the Constitution, believe in the rule of law or recognize the will of the people. “They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they are working right now, as I say, state by state to give partisans and cronies the power to decide elections in America,” he said.

Although the White House claimed the speech was not about the midterm elections less than 70 days away, the president was speaking in a critical battleground state that could decide control of the Senate. Protesters with bullhorns interrupted the president during most of the speech.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry the one you love,” Biden said. .

He later called on all Americans to commit to preserving democracy. “For too long, we’ve convinced ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed, but it’s not. We have to defend it, protect it, stand up for it. Every one of us.”

Biden has struck a more aggressive tone as the campaign moves into high gear, accusing Republicans of linking Trump to “quasi-fascism” and calling out deniers of the 2020 presidential election results. He has dubbed himself a “MAGA Republican,” referring to the Make America Great Again movement spawned by his predecessor, to argue that the party has become increasingly “extreme.”

“They live not in the light of truth, but in the shadow of a lie,” Biden said. “I will not stand by and watch the will of the American people be overturned by wild conspiracy theories.”

The president called Republican attacks on the FBI “sick” in a fiery speech Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He condemned the push to “defund the FBI” and condemned Republicans who refused to condemn the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. “For God’s sake, whose side are you on?” he said.

Looking to raise the electoral stakes, Biden has argued abortion rights, Social Security, the climate and the very existence of democracy are all on the ballot.

Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of American democracy, was a calculated venue for the speech. It’s where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign. The president on Thursday restated the central argument of his 2020 run, framing the stakes as a “continuing battle for the nation’s soul.”

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pushed back over Biden’s speech, arguing that Biden “doesn’t understand the soul of America.” He said the “millions of hard-working, law-abiding citizens who it offends” simply want to be told their child’s education, the gas they can afford, inflation to be contained and feel safe to walk on their streets.

“They want a stronger, safer, more prosperous America,” McCarthy said in an interview Thursday on Fox News. “And all he does is denigrate them to distract from the disasters and he has no plan to save America from where we are today.”

Democrats, who once seemed headed for a potentially disastrous midterm election, have new reason for optimism after Congress won a special-election victory after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Biden has seen approval ratings that have plummeted over the past year and finally begin to improve after a series of legislative victories and lower gas prices.

Ahead of the speech, White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said the remarks would portray an “optimistic” vision of “how she believes we can get through this critical moment.”

An NBC News poll last week found that 21% of voters said “threats to democracy” were the biggest issue facing the country, ahead of the economy, immigration and climate change.

