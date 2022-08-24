Biden Says He Had ‘Zero’ Advance Notice Of FBI Search Of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

President Joe Biden said he had “zero” advance notice before federal agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month.

“I had no advanced notice — none, zero, not one bit,” Biden said Wednesday after commenting on the newly announced student loan debt relief plan.

The day after the Mar-a-Lago discovery, the White House said the Justice Department should investigate “Free from political influence” and that no one in the White House was given a “heads up”.

“The Justice Department conducts an independent investigation, and we leave any law enforcement matters to them,” White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre told reporters on August 9. He told reporters that Biden “wasn’t informed, didn’t know.”

Biden’s comments come a day before Justice Department lawyers must provide a redacted or redacted version of an affidavit federal authorities used as the basis for a search to federal magistrates to determine whether any of the document’s contents can be released.

On Monday, Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit to block continued review of classified documents seized from the Florida estate until a special master or third party is appointed to ensure that potentially privileged material is protected from scrutiny, court documents show. According to Monday.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was searched by federal agents as part of a federal investigation into the removal of classified documents from the White House when he left office.

The warrant that authorized the search revealed that the Justice Department was investigating the former president in connection with laws related to the Espionage Act, mishandling and obstruction of defense documents.

FBI agents who searched Trump’s home recovered boxes containing 11 sets of classified documents, according to a property receipt released with the warrant. 20 boxes of items were taken by the FBI.

The warrant did not detail the exact nature of the information, although some documents were marked with vague descriptors such as a binder of photos, a handwritten note, information about the “President of France” and an executive grant of pardon for Trump ally Roger. the stone