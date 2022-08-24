New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Biden raised eyebrows for what critics described as “racist” during a speech on his administration’s student loan handout program.

Biden announced Wednesday that while he is pausing federal student loan payments at the end of the year, he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan loans for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The price tag is a whopping $300 billion, prompting critics to raise the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country’s national debt.

During his pitch to Americans, Biden listed how outstanding student loans have become a financial burden, emphasizing the impact on minorities.

“The burden is especially heavy on black and Hispanic borrowers, who have lower average household wealth to make payments. They don’t have their homes to borrow to be able to pay for college,” Biden said.

Biden announces student loan handout as national debt rises

Critics slammed the president on social media for his “racist” remarks.

“This is just racist nonsense,” reacted conservative writer AG Hamilton.

“Holy s—,” exclaimed Substack writer Jim Treacher.

Biden says ‘poor kids’ just as bright as ‘white kids’ in latest gaffe

“A soft bigot with low expectations,” RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse slammed the president.

Fox News has reached out to the White House for comment.

President Biden has long been the target of gossip, especially when it comes to racially charged comments.

On the campaign trail in 2019, then-candidate Biden said that “poor kids are just as smart and intelligent as white kids,” implying that only a minority of children are poor.

Viral Clip Suggests Biden Is Able To Quarantine People As ‘Some Black Woman Was Able To Stack A Grocery Shelf’

In 2020, during a testy exchange with Charlemagne Tha God, Biden told black voters who were still considering supporting him or President Trump “you’re not black.”

Biden raised eyebrows with comments that sought to differentiate between the black and Hispanic communities, saying, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different perspectives on different things.”

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Biden suggested that people were able to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic because “some black woman was able to stock the grocery shelves.”

Earlier this year, Biden came under fire from critics for reminiscing about his time in the Senate when he broke bread with “real segregationists.”

Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.