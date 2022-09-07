New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Judge Tamika Renee Montgomery-Reeves, nominated to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals by President Biden, faced a grilling during her confirmation hearing Wednesday over the recommendations of a committee she once co-chaired.

Several Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee pressed Montgomery-Reeves on recommendations made in a report from the Delaware Supreme Court’s Diversity Strategic Planning Steering Committee, ultimately distancing herself from them by pointing out that she did not write or revise any of them despite being on the committee. Co-Chairman

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suggested that a prospective lawyer could use clerkships and recommendations instead of the bar exam, which the committee said would be a “barrier” to black and Hispanic people.

“Do you believe there is something about Hispanics and African-Americans that prevents them from taking the bar exam and doing well on it?” Cruz, who is Hispanic, asked Montgomery-Reeves, who is black.

“No, I don’t,” she said.

Cruz pressed her on whether she believes the country needs more lawyers who haven’t passed the bar. First, she said, the Delaware Supreme Court adopted none of the report’s recommendations. The Republican senator asked again, and she said the court would have to “study very closely, that recommendation,” and that the court had not.

“As co-chair of the recommending committee, did you consider the committee’s recommendations before making them?” asked Cruz.

“I’ve seen the recommendations, I haven’t amended any of the recommendations,” Montgomery-Reeves said.

Soon after Cruz’s allotted time, Sen. Rep. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., grilled the nominee on a different recommendation made in the same report. It said it wanted to remove images of white judges and jurors as a way to “reduce implicit bias and identity threat in the court environment.”

“Can you explain to me what identity threat is and why removing portraits of judges and jurors who have served in the courts would help?” Hallie asked.

As it turned out, the judge did not.

“I’m not familiar with the term ‘identity threat,'” Montgomery-Reeves said.

When Hawley noted that it was her committee’s report, she again explained that while she was co-chair of the committee, she did not draft the recommendations.

After Hawley’s questions, committee chairman Sen. Rep. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., spoke out against his Republican colleagues for grilling the nominee “very clearly,” saying he received Montgomery-Reeves’ recommendations, but she did not. Make them.

Hawley pointed out that this was not accurate, and Montgomery-Reeves clarified that the recommendations came from her committee, but they were made by subgroups that were presented to her, and that she did not change any of the “original” recommendations before submission. The committee report sent them to the Delaware Supreme Court.

Sen. John Kennedy,’ R-La., pushed back against Durbin, saying he wasn’t interested in the report and wanted to know if the nominee agreed with the recommendations, and that Montgomery-Reeves wouldn’t answer.

“And I don’t think you will from a Trump nominee either,” Durbin said.