President Biden said Americans should not vote for a midterm candidate who does not support an assault weapons ban, after several Democratic representatives voted against the ban in July seeking re-election.

During a rally for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore on Thursday, Biden told supporters he was going to ban assault weapons, then proceeded to tell the crowd not to vote for people who don’t support the ban.

“This November, you have to ask every candidate, do you ban assault weapons or not? And if you don’t, we’re not going to vote for you. Period,” Biden said in his speech.

Assault weapons ban passed in House of Representatives

The assault weapons ban was passed by a 217-213 vote in the House of Representatives in July following a push by Democrats for a ban on semi-automatic weapons after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The bill was sent to the Senate, where it was not voted on.

Second Amendment ‘not perfect,’ Biden says in call to restore assault weapons ban

Five sitting House Democrats oppose the assault weapons ban, including three vulnerable Democrats facing tough re-election races this fall.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Rep. Vincent Gonzalez, D-Texas, and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, is one of three Democrats who voted against the assault weapons ban and is seeking re-election.

Fox News Digital reached out to vulnerable Democrats and asked for their thoughts on Biden telling Americans not to vote in November. None of them responded.

In Biden’s speech, he fired at the Republican Party, calling them “semi-fascist” and saying “MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security. They are a threat to our democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people, they embrace — embrace — political violence. No faith in democracy.”

Republicans have taken a different stance on guns, calling for a focus on America’s mental health crisis rather than supporting an assault weapons ban.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the ban after the Uvalde school shooting in his state, highlighting how he thinks there is a mental health crisis rather than an assault weapons problem.

“Ever since Texas became a state, an 18-year-old has been able to buy a long gun. It’s only been in the last decade or two that we’ve had school shootings. So for a century and a half, 18-year-olds could buy rifles, we didn’t have school shootings, but now we do. “Maybe we’re focusing on the wrong thing,” Abbott said.