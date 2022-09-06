New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The version of “unity” that President Biden has promised is actually totalitarianism, and when challenged, he often cowers and “gaslights,” Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds told Fox News on Tuesday.

The Donalds demonized Biden as a so-called “MAGA Republican” and initially appeared to back off from Thursday’s speech on Independence Mall in Philadelphia — where he doubled down on claims that Trump supporters subscribe to “quasi-fascism.”

Biden, he said, “doesn’t want unity,” as he promised in his inaugural address, but instead wants “every American to kneel on his agenda.”

“You want what these Senate Democrats want. They don’t want competition,” Donalds told “America Reports.” “They don’t want debate. They actually want to shut down and keep free speech. That’s why they’re working with social media companies to prevent the American people from communicating about a myriad of topics, including COVID-19.”

“So here we are. People need to understand that — Joe Biden’s idea of ​​unity is that you do it his way and then you don’t challenge him.”

Donalds said that every time someone — whether a journalist or a citizen — challenges Biden, he resorts to “shouting” and pointed rhetoric.

“He starts pointing fingers. That’s not leadership. That’s demagoguery. That’s actually autocracy,” he added. “And if you look at his actions, whether he’s talking about student loans or he’s ignoring immigration laws or whatever, this guy doesn’t care about the Constitution or the rule of law. Real Republicans do.”

The president has had several examples of this, including the 2019 Iowa campaign where he called a voter a “damned liar” because the then-candidate knew about son Hunter Biden going into or helping foreign businesses.

“You said I put my son to work for an oil company. That’s what you said? Jack, straighten your words,” he snapped.

In 2012, Biden visited a largely-black crowd near Martinsville, Va., where he declared that then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s fiscal policy platform had “rechained” attendees.

Donalds said the infamous “chain” comments were par for the course for the president and called it another example of “gaslighting” as criticism looms.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John K., who is the current lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth. Fetterman is following Biden’s mold of “gaslighting” and distracting from the main points of the rhetoric, the Florida congressman claimed.

“That’s what John Fetterman in Pennsylvania does. This kind of demonization, this kind of gaslighting, as opposed to debating his opponent,” he said, adding that the lieutenant governor should eventually agree to debate invitations from Republican challenger Mehmet Oz.

Sen. The race to replace Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is heating up, and the two have exchanged barbs over the appropriate terminology for vegetable hors d’oeuvres — after Oz posted a video from a supermarket decrying inflation under Biden — and Oz’s past residence in neighboring New Jersey has drawn serious criticism from him. Disputes should be avoided.

The Florida lawmaker said Democrats want to make Trump the main issue in the midterm elections to distract from their failure, saying most voters “want to go back to America in 2019” — citing lower energy costs, a growing economy and a secure Mexican border.

“But going back to Joe Biden, listen, that’s the deal with him. He always does this when he doesn’t get his way because the guy’s not very bright,” Donalds added.

“He is patently wrong about all the problems America faces. And in the real world he’s never had to take a job and actually face the consequences of what he’s done. It’s time for America to turn the page.”