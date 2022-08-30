New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three Democratic representatives who voted against an assault weapons ban and are seeking re-election this fall remained silent as President Biden told Americans for a second time on Tuesday to “vote against” any candidate who opposes the ban.

Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Tuesday to talk about his plan for a safer America, where he made a political appeal to voters to support Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

In his speech at Wilkes University, Biden said Americans should not vote for candidates who oppose an “assault weapon” ban, when five Democratic representatives did so.

“It’s time to hold every elected official’s feet to the fire and ask them: Are you banning assault weapons?” In his speech, Biden said, “Ask them. If the answer is no, vote against them.”

House ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Passed by 18 Vulnerable Democrats

Of the five Democrats who voted against the ban on “assault weapons” earlier this summer, three are seeking re-election: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Vincent Gonzalez, D-Texas; and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. Fox News Digital reached out to Democrats seeking re-election in November, but did not receive a response.

Second Amendment ‘not perfect,’ says Biden in call to restore assault weapons ban

Biden continued his speech, saying, “I am determined to ban assault weapons in this country. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again.”

Speaking at a rally in Maryland on Thursday, Biden said, “This November, you have to ask every candidate, do you ban assault weapons or not? And if you don’t, we’re not going to vote for you . . . period,” Biden said in his speech.

In his speech, Biden likened the philosophy of pro-Trump, MAGA Republicans to “semi-fascism.”

