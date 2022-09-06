New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden repeated a claim on Monday that he was “very involved” in the civil rights movement in the 1960s — something the president has said has changed over the years.

Biden said at a Labor Day event in Pennsylvania on Monday that he worked in the movement “as a kid.” The president has repeated this anecdote several times in his career, despite contradicting the claim on at least one occasion.

“In my case — I was very engaged in the civil rights movement,” Biden remarked. “I worked a lot in the movement as a child.

Last year, during a White House event, Biden said he “came out of the civil rights movement.” During a town hall with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People a year ago, he said he was involved in desegregating restaurants.

However, in 1987, Biden admitted that he was not a civil rights activist and had never marched during the movement.

“In the sixties, I was very concerned about the civil rights movement,” said Biden, who was running for president at the time. Said in a speech in 1987. “I’m not an activist. I worked at an all-black swimming pool on the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, what they were thinking.”

“But I wasn’t on the march, I wasn’t down in Selma,” he continued. “I’m nowhere else.”

That same year, the Miami Herald reported that Biden admitted he was “never an activist” and said the Vietnam War wasn’t a big issue when he was in college and didn’t march in Selma.

“I’m a middle-class kid in a sports coat,” Biden said in September 1987, according to the Herald.

During that year’s campaign, campaign advisers “gently reminded” Biden that he had never marched during the movement, the New York Times reported in 2019. Anyway he continued to retell the story.

Although Biden appears to have been involved in a walkout of a segregationist restaurant in the 1960s, Frank Hutchins, a black student who was denied service during the incident, told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1987 that Biden was “oblivious” to the situation. The Washington Post. Hutchins said Biden and the other white students at the restaurant didn’t know what happened to him.

In addition, Biden’s repeated claim that he was once arrested during a civil rights protest was rated “false” by PolitiFact earlier this year. There is evidence that a protest took place near Biden’s home in Delaware in 1959 when he was a teenager, but there is no evidence that Biden was among those arrested.

The Washington Post gave Biden a tough fact-checking rating of “Four Pinocchios” for the claim.

Ultimately, Biden was forced to end his 1988 campaign early after he was called out for arguments about his activism, plagiarizing speeches and misrepresenting his academic record.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

“Defeating systemic racism and realizing the promise of this country to all its people is the driving reason for Joe Biden’s life,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates told The Washington Post when asked about Biden’s claims during the 2020 campaign.

“He is proud to have stood against the curse of segregation and will use it every day in the White House to bring our nation together and uphold the rights and dignity of every American.”