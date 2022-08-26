New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden remembered the 13 American soldiers who died in the Abbey Gate terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, a year ago.

In a statement, Biden called it a “vile terrorist attack,” though he did not acknowledge the role he and his administration had in the chaotic and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Our nation will forever mourn their sacrifice and honor the memory of 13 precious souls who were stolen from their families, loved ones, brothers and sisters all too soon while doing a great mission on behalf of our nation,” Biden said.

“They are heroes, working to save lives as part of the largest airlift evacuation operation in our history,” he continued. “Their example of bravery and selflessness will forever stand as the best testimony of our American character.”

Biden highlighted military gains since the disastrous exit from Afghanistan.

“In the wake of the horrific attack outside the Kabul airport, we have redoubled our relentless global campaign against ISIS and other terrorists who threaten Americans. In February, we killed the global leader of ISIS in Syria, and last month, in Kabul, we killed the leader of al-Qaeda,” Biden said.

“We will continue to press against terrorist threats without putting thousands of troops now in harm’s way in Afghanistan. And my administration will continue to hunt down terrorists who harm the United States wherever they are.”

