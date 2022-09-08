New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration’s Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the replacement names of nearly 650 geographic features it deems “racist and derogatory.”

The Board on Geographic Names voted on final names to replace names of landmarks on federal lands that contain the word “squaw,” the department said in a news release.

The removal of the term, which the department says has been “historically used as a racial, ethnic and sexist slur offensive to Indigenous women,” is part of an ongoing effort to review and replace derogatory names from federal use.

“I feel a responsibility to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming,” said Interior Secretary Deb Holland. “It starts with removing the racist and derogatory names that have adorned federal positions for so long.”

Holland thanked the organizations involved in the renaming process and said the effort is “charting a path for America together.”

A list of new names can be found US Geological Survey websiteAlong with a map of locations.

Some of the renamed federal lands include: Squaw Gulch, a valley in Placer County, California, Manipa Gulch; from Squaw Lake to Grizzly Lake in Hinsdale County, Colorado; and Squaw Mountain, Utah County, Utah, a summit of Kaihw Peak.

The department’s Disgraceful Geographic Names Task Force, created last year as part of the renaming effort, received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes, with nearly 70 tribal governments participating in nation-by-nation consultations that yielded several hundred recommendations.

Although the new names are effective immediately for federal use, the department said the public can continue to propose name changes for any features, including those in Thursday’s announcement.