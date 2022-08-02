Biden points to FEMA, CDC officials for monkeypox response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will appoint top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as White House coordinators to combat the growing monkeypox outbreak. .

The White House said on Tuesday that Biden will announce Robert Fenton, who helped lead FEMA’s mass vaccination effort for COVID-19, as the agency’s acting administrator when he first takes over as White House coordinator. CDC’s Dr. Demetrius Daskalakis will be named as his deputy. Daskalakis, director of the agency’s HIV prevention division and a national expert on issues affecting the LGBTQ community, previously helped lead New York City’s COVID-19 response.

The White House said the pair will coordinate “strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including equally increasing availability of testing, vaccines and treatments.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and Biden’s top science adviser, praised their appointments Monday night and said he hoped they would tighten coordination between the various federal agencies involved in the monkeypox response.

“I personally think we’re dealing with a really serious problem here,” Fauci said. “There are so many unknowns. Many people know about monkeypox, but there are still many unknowns. So we really need to implement the interventions that we have, get a better feel for the natural history and scope, and certainly reach out to the community, and I think the combination of Bob and Demetrius is a really good combination. “

The monkeypox virus is spread through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, such as hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. So far sick people have mainly had sex with men. But health officials stress that the virus can infect anyone. The virus causes fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The US confirmed its first case of the monkeypox virus on May 18, and now more than 5,800 infections have been confirmed.

The announcement of the coordinator and deputy coordinator mirrors the Biden administration’s response to Covid-19, when the president focused virus response operations out of the West Wing, first under Jeff Giants and now with Dr. Ashish Jha.

Unlike campaigns to stop Covid-19, mass vaccination against monkeypox is not necessary, scientists say. They hope that targeted use of available doses, among other measures, could shut down the spreading epidemics that the World Health Organization recently recognized as a global health emergency.

However, the Biden administration has faced criticism over the speed of vaccine availability for monkeypox. Clinics in major cities such as New York and San Francisco have said they have not received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand and have had to hold off on offering a second dose of the vaccine to ensure supplies of some of the first doses. The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine available and helped boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests a week.

California on Monday became the second state in three days to declare a public health emergency On monkeypox, New York followed suit this weekend, but the Biden administration doesn’t appear to be moving in that direction. White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said the decision will rest with Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra.

“We look forward to partnering with Bob Fenton and Demetrius Daskalakis as we work to end the monkeypox outbreak in America,” Bekerra said in a statement. “Bob’s experience in federal and regional response coordination and Demetrius’ vast knowledge of the strengths and limitations of our public health systems will be instrumental as we work to move forward from the virus and advance the whole-of-government response.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday: “The severity of the monkeypox outbreak calls for an experienced and tested leader in emergency response, so it’s no surprise that President Biden tapped Bob Fenton for this critical role. Bob has been a key partner for California, especially throughout the devastating wildfires and the COVID pandemic.

AP writer Amanda Seitz contributed.