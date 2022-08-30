New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden appeared at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to lay out his “Safer America Plan” to tackle crime in the US.

After warming up the audience, the president opened up about a simpler time of his childhood, when families didn’t have to worry about crime or drugs on the street.

“A lot of families (today) don’t have that peace of mind. They watch the news. Almost every night they see kids being gunned down in schools and on the streets. You turn on the news and that’s what you see.” Biden said.

He said: “They see their neighbors losing loved ones One for drugs like fentanyl. They see hate and anger and violence on the streets of America and they want to be safe again. They want to feel a sense of security. And that’s what my crime plan is all about.”

Fentanyl has been flowing into the United States across the US-Mexico border since Biden took office and many Trump-era policies were repealed. The CDC expects fentanyl-related Deaths, including overdoses, could reach 100,000 in 2022, a record. Illegal border crossings into the United States have broken monthly records during Biden’s tenure.

His speech comes in the wake of several mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, and ahead of November’s midterm elections. Homicides, meanwhile, are on the rise in Pennsylvania, but overall crime has fallen over the past year, according to state statistics.

According to realtor.com, the chance of being a victim of violent or property crime in Wilkes-Barre is 1 in 31. Based on FBI crime data, Wilkes-Barre is not one of the safest communities in America. Relative to Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre has a crime rate that is higher than 92% of all cities and towns of all sizes in the state.

In Scranton, about 20 miles from Wilkes-Barre and Biden’s hometown, the odds of being a victim of a violent or property crime are about 1 in 47.

Amid rising crime, the president argued that too much was expected of the police, from being psychologists and sociologists to protecting citizens. More funding is needed to train and hire more officers, stressing the need to rebuild trust between police officers and the community.

Biden has said he is committed to banning assault weapons and tightening gun laws, but is not completely against guns. As a US senator, he played a leading role in temporarily banning assault-style weapons, including firearms similar to the AR-15, and he wants to reinstate the law.

Biden said his new plan would provide more funding for prevention efforts, including afterschool and summer job programs and mental health resources.

“All of these measures will prevent crime, not increase it,” Biden said. “A safer America requires all of us to uphold the rule of law, not the rule of any one party or individual.”

Biden called on some Republicans to defend Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress. Don’t tell me you support law enforcement. If you don’t condemn what happened on the 6th, don’t tell me … what side are you on?” Biden said. “You cannot be a party of law and order and call people who attack the police on January 6 as patriots.”

Biden concluded his speech by imploring the audience to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections. It will be his first of three trips in the coming week, underscoring Pennsylvania’s role as a key political battleground. Former President Donald Trump will hold his own rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Biden has tried to balance his approach to crime by acknowledging voters’ fears and praising law enforcement, but calling for more accountability for officers.

Many Democrats have used the past two years, and Republicans have generally rejected the activist slogan of “defund the police,” calling for more money for cops against Democrats.

Biden has laid out a $37 billion plan to tackle crime and increase law enforcement resources. He wants Congress to spend $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years. Another $3 billion would go toward clearing court backlogs and $5 billion for relief programs to help solve homicide and gun-related cases and stop violence before it happens.

In addition, Biden is looking for $15 billion to provide grants to programs to prevent violent crime or build public health responses to nonviolent incidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.