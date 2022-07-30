New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden “played too loose” with the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines after testing negative for the virus on Wednesday, a doctor said.

While Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he tested positive for the coronavirus in a “rebound” case Saturday morning, the White House physician said in a letter.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that “rebound” cases of coronavirus positivity occur with a small number of people treated with paxlovid.

However, after testing negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Biden appeared at indoor White House events without a mask, which is against CDC recommendations.

On Wednesday, Biden participated in a roundtable on the economy with members of his administration, including Treasury Department Janet Yellen, but did not wear a mask during the discussion.

The CDC says people exposed to COVID-19 should “wear a well-fitting mask” for up to 10 days after exposure to COVID-19. It’s not clear where or when Biden contracted Covid, but he first tested positive for the virus on July 21, meaning he was around others without a mask just 7 days after his first positive test.

“Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days any time you are inside your home or around others in public. Do not go to places where you cannot wear a well-fitting mask,” the guidelines state.

Dr. Mark Siegel, a Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital that the president is not setting a good example of following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s not a good look for a president to talk about mandates. He played very loose with this,” Siegel said. “A negative antigen test predicts low infectivity, but a high-quality mask KN95 or better would have been a wise precaution.”

He said during an indoor roundtable on Wednesday that Biden may have spread the coronavirus.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden did not wear a mask Wednesday because the group was socially distancing.

“They were socially distant. They were very distant, so we made it safe for them to be together, to be on that stage,” she said. “So he’s going to continue to follow the CDC guideline recommendation that people who test positive wear a mask when around others for ten days after symptom onset.”