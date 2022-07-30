closer
Video

Biden has tested positive for Covid again

President Biden tests positive for Covid in ‘rebound’ case, doctor says, and isolation will resume.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden “played too loose” with the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines after testing negative for the virus on Wednesday, a doctor said.

While Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he tested positive for the coronavirus in a “rebound” case Saturday morning, the White House physician said in a letter.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that “rebound” cases of coronavirus positivity occur with a small number of people treated with paxlovid.

However, after testing negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Biden appeared at indoor White House events without a mask, which is against CDC recommendations.

Doctor says Biden tests positive for Covid in ‘rebound’ case

  • President Biden with Janet Yellen
    Image 1 of 4

    US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Biden meets with CEOs
    Image 2 of 4

    US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Behind the desk is President Biden
    Image 3 of 4

    US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Biden speaking at the White House
    Image 4 of 4

    US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Biden participated in a roundtable on the economy with members of his administration, including Treasury Department Janet Yellen, but did not wear a mask during the discussion.

The CDC says people exposed to COVID-19 should “wear a well-fitting mask” for up to 10 days after exposure to COVID-19. It’s not clear where or when Biden contracted Covid, but he first tested positive for the virus on July 21, meaning he was around others without a mask just 7 days after his first positive test.

“Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days any time you are inside your home or around others in public. Do not go to places where you cannot wear a well-fitting mask,” the guidelines state.

Dr. Mark Siegel, a Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital that the president is not setting a good example of following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Biden tests negative for Covid-19, ending isolation, White House doctor says

  • President Biden at the meeting
    Image 1 of 4

    US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Biden is seated
    Image 2 of 4

    US President Joe Biden meets with chief executive officers on economic conditions at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Biden with CEOs
    Image 3 of 4

    The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation dampened consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes hampered businesses and households. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Biden Janet Yellen
    Image 4 of 4

    The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation dampened consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes hampered businesses and households. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“It’s not a good look for a president to talk about mandates. He played very loose with this,” Siegel said. “A negative antigen test predicts low infectivity, but a high-quality mask KN95 or better would have been a wise precaution.”

He said during an indoor roundtable on Wednesday that Biden may have spread the coronavirus.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden did not wear a mask Wednesday because the group was socially distancing.

Click here to get the Fox News app

  • President Biden flag
    Image 1 of 3

    US President Joe Biden during a meeting with CEOs to receive an update on the economic conditions of key sectors and industries in the South Court Auditorium of the Executive Office Building on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • President Biden White House
    Image 2 of 3

    US President Joe Biden during a meeting with CEOs to receive an update on the economic conditions of key sectors and industries in the South Court Auditorium of the Executive Office Building on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • President Biden Roundtable
    Image 3 of 3

    President Joe Biden read a note from an aide that the House of Representatives had enough yes votes to create Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act for America to pass during a meeting in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in July. 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“They were socially distant. They were very distant, so we made it safe for them to be together, to be on that stage,” she said. “So he’s going to continue to follow the CDC guideline recommendation that people who test positive wear a mask when around others for ten days after symptom onset.”

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and Twitter @asabes10.