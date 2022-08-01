New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden released a statement late Sunday night Actress Nichelle Nichols.

Nicholas died on Sunday at the age of 89. She is best known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura in three seasons. The original “Star Trek” show, It ran from 1966-1969. She also starred in six “Star Trek” films from 1979-1991.

“In Nicole Nichols, our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what was possible for black Americans and women,” President Biden said in the statement.

He said she came from a “working-class family from Illinois” and that she honed her skills. Actor and singer in Chicago Before she toured the country with Duke Ellington and “brought James Baldwin’s words to life.”

“During the height of the civil rights movement, she broke stereotypes and became the first black woman to play a leading role. A primetime television show With her iconic role as Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek,” Biden said. “With unmistakable dignity and authority, she helped tell a major story that reinvented scientific exploration and discovery. And she continues this legacy by working with NASA to empower generations of Americans from every background to reach for the stars and beyond.”

Biden continued: “Our nation will forever be indebted to inspiring artists like Nichelle Nichols who show a future where unity, dignity and respect are the cornerstones of every community.”

Nichols’ son, Kyle, shared the news of her death on Facebook, writing, “I regret to inform you that a great light in the sky for so many years will no longer shine upon us. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. However, her light, like the ancient galaxies that are now being seen for the first time, It will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and inspire.”

He said: “Her life was well lived and an example to us all. I and the rest of our family appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we are well enough to speak. Her services will be for family and her close friends and we will miss her and our We request that privacy be respected.”

He signed the “Star Trek” send-off, “Live Long and Prosper.”

Memorial wreaths will be placed on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday, August 1 at 1 p.m. The star was dedicated to Nicholas on January 9, 1992.

Nichols has had additional health-related issues in recent years and suffered a minor stroke in 2015. She was also reported Suffering from dementia and participated in the custody struggle.

She was praised for breaking stereotypes for black actresses, and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. personally encouraged her to stay on the TV series when he expressed doubts about working on the program. She met him at a civil rights rally in 1967, when she decided not to return for the show’s second season.

He said, ‘You can’t do that,'” Nichols recalled. “You changed the face of television forever, so you changed people’s minds,” she said the civil rights leader told her at a meeting.

In the third season of “Star Trek,” Nicholas and another series star, William Shatner, The actor who played Captain James Kirk made TV history when they shared an interracial kiss.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright and Larry Fink contributed to this report.