President Biden went to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to hold an event to tout his “Secure America” ​​agenda and his administration’s policies to support law enforcement and crime, but instead changed his tone and attacked Republicans for voting for Democratic candidates running for office in the Keystone State.

Shortly after taking the stage, Biden touted two prominent Democrats running for office in Pennsylvania, the first being Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running to become the state’s next governor, and the second, John Fetterman, the state’s Democratic nominee for Senate.

“Josh Shapiro is a champion of the rule of law as your attorney general and he’s going to make one hell of a governor,” Biden said to applause. “I mean it.”

Before the event, Biden said he spoke with Fetterman, who he considers a “powerful voice.”

“I’m telling you, Fetterman is a hell of a powerful voice for working people,” Biden said. “And he’s going to make a great United States senator. You’re going to make a great United States senator.”

Despite comments by members of his own party, Biden has tried to portray himself as a pro-police president who has supported law enforcement throughout a nearly 50-year career in public service that began when he was first elected to the Senate in 1973.

“I oppose defunding the police, I oppose defunding the FBI,” Biden told the crowd.

Biden tried to draw comparisons between elected Democrats and Republicans as he took aim at those in the GOP who were not as focused on the Jan. 6 protests as Democrats.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: If you don’t condemn what happened on the 6th, don’t tell me you support law enforcement. Don’t tell me. It can’t be done. For God’s sake, whose side are you on,” Biden said. are on the side of the police. … You cannot be a party of law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6 as patriots. . . You cannot. What are we teaching our children?”

Using the event to reiterate his call for an “assault weapons” ban in America, Biden urged attendees to vote against candidates in races who strongly oppose gun control efforts.

Folks, we hold our elected officials’ feet to the fire and say, ‘Are you banning assault weapons?’ Yes or no, ask them. The answer is no. Vote against them,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Biden confused the Senate seat sought by Fetterman as the governor’s seat, telling attendees to “elect that big boy governor.”

Before taking office, Biden indicated on the campaign trail that he would “absolutely” fit efforts to divert some police funding, a move he later backtracked on as he took aim at Republicans and claimed in July 2021 that they were “lying” about the efforts. Campaigned by members of the Democratic Party to “fool the police”.

At the time, Biden claimed he “never said to pay the police” and argued that “we want more police, not less police” despite his previous support for reallocating funds.

Many progressive members of Congress, “ squad “Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Reps. Cory Bush, D-Mo., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have called for the downsizing, defunding or downsizing of police departments.

Omar called for the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department because it is “rotten to the core.”