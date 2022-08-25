New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden on Wednesday announced a massive handout of at least $10,000 in debt relief to some student loan borrowers — but it’s a move he once doubted he had the authority to implement.

Biden announced Wednesday that the delivery would be made Campaign “Commitment” A grace period on federal student loan payments will be extended at the end of the year to cancel up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

By resuming student loan payments that were frozen during the COVID pandemic, Biden said at the White House on Wednesday that “at the same time as we provide targeted relief,” his administration is taking a “fiscally responsible course.”

The national debt, according to the Treasury Department, currently stands at $30.7 trillion.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

The move immediately revived questions about whether the executive could legally make such a grant — or whether it was a power entirely vested in Congress.

While some Democrats, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have claimed that Biden could cancel student debt “with the flick of a pen,” Biden himself has long been skeptical that the executive has such an ability.

When elected president, Biden gave a list of executive orders he wanted to continue, but said the student loan handout was not one of them.

“It’s different than my word, and I’m going to get in trouble for saying it…for example, the president could have executive authority to forgive up to $50,000 in student loans,” he said. “Well, I think it’s very doubtful. I’m not sure about that. I’m unlikely to do that.”

In February 2021, Biden was asked about a handout of up to $50,000 — as requested by lawmakers like Schumer.

“I’m willing to waive a $10,000 debt, but not 50… I don’t think I have the authority to do that by signing a pen,” he said.

According to Politico, White House officials Later clarified His reference to the $10,000 debt waiver “was not intended as an explanation of executive action but rather to reflect his approval of the achievement of that goal by legislation.”

Pelosi flip-flop: Speaker Biden hails ‘historic’ student loan handout, even though he’s out of power

However, Congress is unlikely to pass a student loan bill due to Republican opposition and a 50-50 split in the Senate, as well as a narrow Democratic majority in the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also cast doubt on executive authority on the matter.

“People think the president of the United States has the power to cancel the debt; he doesn’t,” Pelosi said In July last year. “He can postpone, delay, but he doesn’t have that power. It has to be an act of Congress.”

But by Wednesday, both Pelosi and Biden had changed their minds, with Pelosi praising the president’s “historic” move.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meanwhile, the administration is working to make the case that the handout is on solid legal ground ahead of legal challenges.

The Justice Department argued Wednesday that the 2003 HEROES Act gives the administration “sweeping authority” to reduce student debt in national emergencies, “when significant action, often with far-reaching consequences, is necessary.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.